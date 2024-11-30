A two-year-old boy has tragically drowned in a residential pool on Admiral Road, The Bluff

The youngster was found floating in the pool by neighbours, who pulled him out

South Africans expressed their sadness but also questioned where the parents were

KWAZULU-NATAL: Tragedy has struck on The Bluff as a two-year-old has tragically drowned in a pool.

The youngster was rushed to hospital after he was found floating in a residential pool on Admiral Road.

He was declared dead shortly after he was admitted to a hospital.

Youngster found by neighbours

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson explained that paramedics were called to the scene on the evening of November 29.

When they arrived, they immediately initiated advanced resuscitation efforts on scene. Paramedics then rushed him to a nearby hospital, but despite their best efforts and that of the hospital’s staff, they could not save the little boy.

Third drowning incident in past week

Jamieson explained that the toddler was found floating in a residential pool by neighbours, who were able to rescue him.

“Neighbours assisted in pulling him out of the water, but he showed no signs of life,” Jamieson said.

The tragedy is the third drowning incident in the past week in the area, and the second in which a drowning incident occurred in a pool.

South Africans saddened by drowning incident

Social media users extended their condolences to the family while also questioning where the parents were.

Candice Robinson asked:

“Where were the parents if the neighbours found the child in the pool?”

Belinda Sage Schutte added:

“Absolutely heartbreaking💔RIP little one. Prayers of strength and healing to the family. I cannot imagine their absolute despair and trauma right now. And to the neighbours, an awful thing to happen to anyone. Just imagine how terrible they must be feeling😢.”

Bernadette Pellow-Jarman said:

“My heart goes out to the family and friends.”

Samantha Muller said:

“I know we must feel sorrow and condolences to the family, but people are asking questions as to why the neighbours found the child. How long was he in that pool alone fighting?”

