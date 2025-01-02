A South African TikToker left her husband in disbelief after pranking him with fake lottery winnings, only to reveal she won just R5.10

The husband's excited messages turned to silence when his wife revealed the actual amount, leaving him unable to respond to her apologetic calls

South African social media users flooded the comments section sharing their own lottery prank experiences with loved ones

A woman posted a video pranking her husband into thinking they had won the lotto. When she revealed the winning amount, he ignored her. Images: @tshenolo_graced

TikTok content creator @tshenolo_graced shared screenshots showing how she pranked her husband with supposed lottery winnings. The creator, known for posting Christian content and family moments, messaged her husband about winning the lottery.

After his excited response asking for details, she revealed a bank statement showing winnings of just R5.10.

Husband's reaction turns cold

The excited husband, whose heart raced with excitement, responded with sad emojis after learning the true amount.

Despite his wife's attempts to call and apologize, accompanied by laughing stickers, he ignored her messages completely.

Understanding lottery payouts

Ithuba, the national lottery operator, explained that only winnings up to R50,000 are paid directly into winners' accounts when playing via banking channels.

For amounts above R50,000, winners must visit one of Ithuba's eight offices to claim prizes.

Mzansi's reactions

@serurubele joked:

"Imagine if he resigned with immediate effect😭😭😭"

@Dikeledi_Minyuku shared:

"I woke him up ka 2am kere yei I won 😂he was planning how we gonna send it UNTIL I told him it was only R4 😭😂😂"

@Buhle commented:

"😹😹😹Mara you did not lie wena."

@Precious confessed:

"🤣🤣🤣 My bf once did that to me only to find he won R10😢😢 eyyyy!"

@lilms_sunshine admitted:

"Gurrrlll😂😂😂I peeled my eyes open to see the winnings 😂😂😂"

