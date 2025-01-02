“Fake Millions Prank on Mom”: Daughter’s Capitec Balance Has MamaBear Speaking Mix of Languages
- A TikTok prankster shocked her mom by playing a recording suggesting she had R15 million in her Capitec account
- The confused mother switched between languages in excitement, going from "jy praat" to "hee wethu" while demanding answers
- The viral video left viewers eager for part two to see how MamaBear reacts when she discovers it's all a prank
TikTok creator @mamabearvaldaf, known for pulling pranks on their mother nicknamed MamaBear, shared a hilarious video of their latest scheme.
The creator played a recording suggesting she had a R15 million Capitec balance while sitting next to her unsuspecting mom.
MamaBear's excited reaction
The video captures the mother's immediate excitement as she hears the amount, repeatedly asking her daughter to confirm the massive sum.
Despite the daughter's denials, MamaBear insisted on replaying the recording, convinced she heard correctly about the millions.
Mzansi's reactions
@Amy_Mabala caught:
"Did she just say 'hee wethu'?"
@Jay_Smith joked:
"Mamma bear's brain said: Cash kontant huh!! 😅🤭"
@megan anticipated:
"Kara part 2 please where you say it's gambling money you betted on the house😂😂"
@just_Cuylib noticed:
"Her face when she heard 'R15 million'😂😂😂"
@Lusizo_Mati laughed:
"Did your mom turn Xhosa after .. went from 'jy praat' to 'yey wethu'😂😂😂😂😂"
@Ganaveve observed:
"😂😂😂The way her eyes rolled when she heard 15mil😂😂😂"
@Peliswa commented:
"Mamma bear is manifesting the 15 million."
Source: Briefly News
