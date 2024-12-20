“Too Stunned to Speak”: SA Busts at Woman’s Pregnancy Test Prank on Parents

A young woman shared a TikTok video of herself pranking her parents with a pregnancy test

While shopping at a local supermarket, the TikTok user placed the box in a trolley her father was pushing

Social media users laughed at the parents' reaction and expressed their thoughts in the comment section

A woman pranked her parents into thinking she was pregnant. Images: @lindokuhl3.m

Many people share a close and playful bond with their parents, often enjoying lighthearted jokes and moments of laughter together. One woman, embracing this sense of comfort and trust, pulled a clever prank on her parents, showcasing the easygoing nature of their relationship.

Young woman 'kids' around

A South African woman named Lindo took to her TikTok account (@lindokuhl33) to show app users how she joked with her parents while shopping.

Lindo thought it would be funny to pop a pregnancy test in the trolley and capture her parents' reaction to seeing the device that would have determined whether they would be grandparents.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi laughs at pregnancy prank

A few social media users rushed to the woman's comment section to express laughter after seeing the parents' reaction to the pregnancy test prank.

@retrotheceo wrote in the comments:

"The dad was kind of hurt. He didn’t even know what to say."

Lindo laughed and reassured the person:

"No, he wasn’t. He was just shocked."

Looking at the parents' response, @khuli._ joked:

"The parents were too stunned to speak."

@brighttshepomotaung shared with the online community:

"My sister got a slap in the face when she tried this on my mom."

@maskapero stated with a laugh:

"Deep down, Dad was happy for you."

@kgomotso_mako said to Lindo after she pulled the prank:

"Only to find out that you're pregnant, for real."

