“Too Stunned to Speak”: SA Busts at Woman’s Pregnancy Test Prank on Parents
- A young woman shared a TikTok video of herself pranking her parents with a pregnancy test
- While shopping at a local supermarket, the TikTok user placed the box in a trolley her father was pushing
- Social media users laughed at the parents' reaction and expressed their thoughts in the comment section
Many people share a close and playful bond with their parents, often enjoying lighthearted jokes and moments of laughter together. One woman, embracing this sense of comfort and trust, pulled a clever prank on her parents, showcasing the easygoing nature of their relationship.
Young woman 'kids' around
A South African woman named Lindo took to her TikTok account (@lindokuhl33) to show app users how she joked with her parents while shopping.
Lindo thought it would be funny to pop a pregnancy test in the trolley and capture her parents' reaction to seeing the device that would have determined whether they would be grandparents.
Watch the video below:
Mzansi laughs at pregnancy prank
A few social media users rushed to the woman's comment section to express laughter after seeing the parents' reaction to the pregnancy test prank.
@retrotheceo wrote in the comments:
"The dad was kind of hurt. He didn’t even know what to say."
Lindo laughed and reassured the person:
"No, he wasn’t. He was just shocked."
Looking at the parents' response, @khuli._ joked:
"The parents were too stunned to speak."
@brighttshepomotaung shared with the online community:
"My sister got a slap in the face when she tried this on my mom."
@maskapero stated with a laugh:
"Deep down, Dad was happy for you."
@kgomotso_mako said to Lindo after she pulled the prank:
"Only to find out that you're pregnant, for real."
