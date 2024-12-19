“Trust Me and This Look”: Man Styles His Bae, Fashion Show Entertains Mzansi

A local man took to TikTok to show app users the fashionable clothing he chose to style his girlfriend

The man picked the garments from head to toe, even incorporating a popping bunny-eared hat

The mini fashion show entertained social media users, who shared their thoughts in the comment section

A local man showed people the clothes he picked to style his girlfriend. Images: @okay_wasabi / Instagram, @georgeandsasha_ / TikTok

Couples often find creative ways to strengthen their connection, from shared hobbies to unique expressions of affection. Recently, a man captured the attention of and entertained many by showcasing the outfit he chose to style his girlfriend.

Man takes over girlfriend's wardrobe

Comedian George Mnguni and content creator Sasha Langa took to their shared TikTok account (@georgeandsasha_), where George showed the clothing he chose to style his girlfriend.

While cracking a few jokes, the man chose a thrifted pair of jeans, a crop top, Yeezy sneakers, colourful earrings and a cute pink bunny-eared hat to make his partner pop!

The post's caption read:

"Trust me and this look."

Watch the video below:

Sasha posted snaps of her outfit on her Instagram account.

SA reacts to man styling his girlfriend

Several social media users rushed to the post's comment section to share their thoughts about George's styling skills and entertaining banter in the fashion-forward video.

@vee0324_ told the online community:

"I trusted the process."

@minenhleramokgona laughed and said:

"Sasha gets a free comedy show every day."

Loving one of the pieces, @boitybadaf stated:

"The bunny ears actually were the cherry on top."

@koketsokoktail5 was also a fan of the last item added to the look:

"I will give it a 10/10. The bunny ears made it so extra. I loved it."

@izzyisme20 noted in the comments:

"The fit is clean. He knew what he was cooking."

@donda_makhathini told the public:

"If I don’t style my person, I don’t want it."

@sande_za shared with a laugh:

"The dry jokes are phenomenal."

