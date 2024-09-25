A content creator on TikTok shared a video on the app of a prank pulled on an Afrikaans man

The prank saw another man get into an argument on the phone and then describe the Afrikaans man's attire as if it were his

Some people in the comment section found the prank hilarious, while others thought it was not good acting

Some people, once they realise they've been pranked, laugh along and appreciate the humour even when they were the ones being ridiculed. However, one Afrikaans man was far from amused when he was the subject of another man's prank.

The joke is on you

Social media personality Kai Lemel uploaded a video of two men in Checkers to his TikTok account (@kai_lemel). While one man stood in the aisle browsing what was on the shelves, a prankster behind him pretended to be arguing on the phone.

In the conversation, the prankster said he was ready to fight and described what the shopper was wearing as if it was what he was wearing, trying to confuse the supposed person on the phone.

After hearing the conversation and confronting the man, the angry shopper made his way to the cameraperson and asked:

"Why are you recording me? What's going on here?"

The video ended before anyone could see the guy's next move.

Watch the video below:

SA online users laugh at the prank

While many social media users laughed at the prank on their screens, few found it fake.

@wezzzo4real laughed when they shared:

"American pranks don't work in South Africa with South Africans."

@jawaad.rahman jokingly said to app users:

"Don't mess with Kobus."

@joe.lamars shared their opinion, saying:

"South Africans don't play games. They're always ready to fight."

@martin_afr_eng posted their question for the online community:

"Nah, that looks a bit staged, or what?"

@aldo_domeyer had a hint of sarcasm in their comment:

"Not scripted at all."

@sahcrid laughed and rated the performance:

"Not bad acting skills. 6/10."

