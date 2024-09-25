A South African woman shared that her American boyfriend flew from his place to hers to meet

The couple initially met on Instagram and spoke for six months before spending time with each other in person

Social media users fell in love with the couple's love story and hoped to have the same luck in their relationships

Some couples in long-distance relationships prove that no amount of distance can stand in the way of their happiness together. In one case, an American man flew to South Africa to finally meet his South African girlfriend after six months of chatting online.

Love at (official) first sight

Using the handle @zinky_c on TikTok, a woman named Zee shared on the app that her American partner flew from his country to hers to "heal a heart he didn't break." The couple met on Instagram, where they initially spoke in the DMs.

The adorable clip showed the man arriving at the airport, the couple physically together and enjoying each others' company. The loved-up duo also got matching tattoos.

Zee said in her caption:

"Social media flirtation turned into the rest of my life real fast."

US/SA relationship has Mzansi curious

Hundreds of social media users headed to Zee's comment section, flooding it with questions about how the lovebirds met.

When @patricia_lello asked how long it took for the couple to meet after speaking, Zee shared:

"About six months speaking every day. It sounds short when I say it, but we really lived a whole lifetime in those six months."

@dklee_mo laughed and said:

"Okay, this is a sign. My husband is not in this country."

@unvaxxed58 wrote in the comment section:

"South African women are so loving and warm. They deserve to be loved by the right men."

A sad @anellyntuli told app users:

"I accompanied mine to the airport yesterday, and it hurts so bad not seeing him for the next two months."

@marley_t5 jokingly said:

"I'm using the wrong Instagram."

@presh_3040 told the online community:

"The real definition of if he wanted to, he would."

@rabbeccakamena said to Zee:

"Beautiful. Love heals, and this kind of effort is unmatched. I'm currently experiencing this."

