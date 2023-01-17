A man shared a picture of the tattoos his brother and his girlfriend got and it left people sweating

Twitter user Mntano Mntlane told Briefly News that he warned his bro but prays it works out

Social media users made it clear that this is not something they are willing to commit to

Tattoos are not for everyone, especially matching ones with someone you are dating. One man dropped his brother and his girlfriend in the deep end by posting their bae tattoos online.

When you make the decision to get a permanent tattoo on your body, it is a huge deal that shouldn’t be taken lightly.

Twitter user Mntano Mntlane shared a picture of the tattoos his brother and his girlfriend got. Further, in the comments, he revealed that they also have each other’s names tattooed on them.

“My lil Bro neGF yakhe, they even have initials of each other.”

Big brother share insight into the matching tattoos

Briefly News got in contact with the man who posted the picture to find out what he truly thought of the tattoos. While he prays it works out as he loves his brother and his girlfriend, he did warn them that the tattoos were a risky move.

“I saw the ink in 2021 December and just like anyone I told him straight that it will haunt him when they break up. Fortunately, after giving him a brotherly advice in fact being honest about the consequences I found him with his hun and I asked both of them how would the inks made them feel if they were to breakup... and they said they're not going to break up, my lil bro said "ngumfazi wam lo bhuti". So it's not a matter of me agreeing with or not, they both took a decision and they are willing to stick with it”

Social media peeps share their thoughts on the tattoos

@sindie_16 said:

“Feel I'd want to remove the whole arm when sh*t hit the fan, cute Tattoos though ❤️❤️”

@theonly1sthe said:

“Kona it's cute but ey. Unless they are married ☹️”

@JollyHaute said:

“I enjoyed having my ex's name whilst it lasted but now it's covered because of current. I have his name naye now”

@KhuluBokang said:

“It'll end in tears ”

AKA and Nadia Nakai's relationship heats up, creating everlasting bond with matching tattoos

In related news, Briefly News reported that one thing AKA does when he's in a relationship is dive in head first with his display of public affection. He and his girlfriend Nadia Nakia posted pictures and videos of getting tatted at a parlour on Instagram.

AKA got half the face of a lion tatted on his wrist, and Nadia had the other matching half of a lioness tatted on her wrist. The two halves together made a complete lion which fans found adorable.

Some shared their beliefs that tattoos are a bad omen and usually signal the beginning of the end for most relationships.

