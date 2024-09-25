“Transforming My Tswana House”: Woman Modernises Fixer-Upper With Wine Wall

A woman living in Botswana shared how she transformed her home and added a wine wall

The South African lady showed a clip of herself painting the walls in her living room before adding the rack for her alcohol

Social media users in the comment section loved the transformation and asked the lady to fix their homes

A woman transformed her home and added a wine rack. Images: @myharmonichome

Source: TikTok

Many people choose to tackle home renovations themselves, finding the process both therapeutic and a way to save money. One woman transformed her fixer-upper by adding a modern wine wall, giving her space a fresh and stylish upgrade.

From drab to fab

A South African woman named Judy, who lives in Botswana and uses the handle @myharmonichome on TikTok, uploaded a video on the app showing how she turned a structure that needed work into something spectacular.

The video focused on a corner of the living room that looked into the kitchen. Judy painted the walls white and added a custom-made wine rack that she and someone else welded with steel.

Judy wrote in her post's caption:

"Transforming my Tswana house one project at a time. I added a wine wall and loved how it turned out."

Watch the video below:

Woman's fixer-upper fascinates Mzansi

A few members of the online community took to the comment section to share their interest in the woman's renovations to her home.

@tiisetso_daisy laughed and said:

"Saving for my next fixer-upper. I see the sign. I just need the money."

@justfayefayem said to internet users:

"Having a great eye for the interior is such a cool skill because not everyone has that."

@tiisworld wrote to Judy:

"Girl, I’m buying the fixer-upper, but it’s on you to transform it."

@desert_coils had the same thought and said:

"I am only buying a fixer-upper if I can hire you to do the fixing and upping."

@s.antastic shared in the comments:

"I love DIY transformations! This is great."

@bynela_xo complimented Judy on the transformation to her home:

"You’re doing amazing! It looks so beautiful."

Couple transforms RDP house into loving home

In another story, Briefly News reported about a young wife, 19, and her husband, 25, who bought an RDP house and turned it into a loving home for themselves.

The woman gave people a look at the house, which still needed much fixing and cleaning to live in.

Source: Briefly News