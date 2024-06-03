A Mzansi woman named Zee travelled to Turkey to meet up with her long-distance Russian boyfriend

Zee recorded her trip and posted the edited clip on TikTok for her followers to enjoy

The internet is invested in their unique relationship as they follow the couple’s TikTok account

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A Mzansi woman shared her travel experience of meeting with her Russian boyfriend in Turkey.

A Mzansi Woman and a Russian boyfriend prove that distance is nothing when two souls are in love. Image: @zee_nick

Source: TikTok

This must be love

Two people from opposite sides of the world fell in love and created a TikTok account to document their cute moments. Zee and Nick are in a long-distance relationship and meet up from time to time.

This time, Mzansi girl Zee travelled to Turkey to meet her Russian boyfriend, Nick. Zee took us with her as he recorded the moment she stepped away from her doorstep and right into the airport. We saw the type of food she ate on the flight and the bags she carried to the other side of the globe.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch video below:

Love birds dance together

The pair keep their beautiful story fresh by making sure that they take care of the little moments such as video calls and playing fun games together no matter where they are. The lovebirds also meet up in different locations to explore each other’s cultures and interests.

Zee and Nick’s love is like a perfectly scripted romance film, so fulfilling and dreamy. Some comments about their relationship were a bit bitter, but the rest of us cheered them on.

Fairytales are real with the right person

Briefly News also reported that a woman from Cape Town shared her American boyfriend's grand gesture for her birthday on social media. The thoughtful guy flew to South Africa to shower her with love and a pricey gift on her special day.

She documented his arrival at the airport and the lavish gift from an iStore in two TikTok videos. The clips collectively had over a million views on the platform and had the ladies swooning. In this age of mjolo, it's hard to find happy couples on social media, let alone thriving long-distance relationships.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News