A woman on TikTok shared a glimpse of her dream/ fairytale wedding

While the internet gushed over the lady’s beautiful wedding gown and dreamy wedding venue, the new bride hit everyone with a bomb

The new wifey told the internet that her new hubby had blocked her for a whole two years before dating

A woman on TikTok shared boggling news of her marriage.

A woman married a man who blocked two years before dating. Image: @shopjtsparkle

Source: TikTok

A woman on TikTok shared a bomb on her wedding day.

There’s beauty in pain

A newly wedded couple shared a glimpse of their fairytale wedding, but just like most fairytales, this couple had a rocky start. The wife, Jill, let us in on a little relationship secret that amazed the internet.

Jill mentioned that her now-husband, Trav, had blocked her for two years before they started dating. The news shocked the internet, which stated that the blocking part was a major red flag of its own.

Jill captioned their wedding clip:

“Yes, he blocked me for two years before we started dating. Now, I am husband and wife.”

Watch video below:

Another Cinderella story

This has to be the least favoured Cinderella story as the internet rejected it. Many social media users camped in Jill’s comments section to discuss how toxic the start of their relationship was.

Netizens commented:

@Miss_Triton does not wish this kind of relationship upon herself:

"May this love never locate me."

@Jess Gayle would never marry a man who has blocked her:

"I almost DIED inside when he blocked me. Now I hope he never comes back."

@Shelby Blackmon shared her experience with being blocked by her lover:

"Mine blocked me then got engaged. Don’t give us hope like this."

@narcissistsbegone does not approve of this kind of mess:

"Oh I'm 100% saying no. Bless your heart."

@Janessa <3 said that she could never allow any of the mess into her life:

"If he could block me from his life, why would I give him the second chance into my life?"

@Ashbay proudly confessed to have walked through the fire before marriage too:

"Mine blocked me for 6 months . Now we are married 4 years and two babies . he’s my best friend not my enemy. My rock my everything."

Shoot your shot

Briefly News also reported that a lady has walked down the aisle with a man she approached herself on social media platform Facebook. What ended up as marriage had first started out with the lady sending him well wishes on the occasion of his birthday on the platform.

Mixed reactions have trailed viral screenshots of their Facebook conversations as many social media users remarked on the growing trend of ladies shooting their shots. The courageous lady had wished the man identified as Ikeneje a happy birthday and a prosperous new year ahead.

Source: Briefly News