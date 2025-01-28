Global site navigation

“Journey to My New Home”: Student Shows 6-Hour Trip to University of Venda
by  Nerissa Naidoo 2 min read
  • A young student documented her emotional journey from Polokwane to the University of Venda, capturing heartfelt family moments and the reality of moving far from home
  • The content creator shared glimpses of her long road trip, including rest stops, navigation challenges, and finally arriving at her new residence
  • Her video resonated with many South African students who understand the bittersweet experience of leaving home for university life

Young girl's post travelling to Uni goes viral.
A young girl posted a video showing her packing and travelling journey to the University of Venda that went viral with many wishing her luck. Images: @shorts_telo
Source: TikTok

A first-year student's journey to university life captured the hearts of many South Africans as she documented her transition from home to campus. Content creator @shorts_telo shared a comprehensive video of her moving day, from emotional goodbyes with her mother in Polokwane to packing the car for the lengthy journey.

The six-hour road trip with family included rest stops, navigation checks, and finally arriving at her new home - the University of Venda.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Life at Univen

The University of Venda, celebrating over 40 years of academic excellence, has grown into a comprehensive institution that houses four distinct faculties.

The campus, located in Thohoyandou, offers students a vibrant community life with 13 official residences and various recreational facilities.

Young woman's post on travelling to university goes viral.
A young woman shared a video on her journey to the University of Venda. Her post went viral with Mzansi dropping congratulations in her comments section. Images: @shorts_telo
Source: TikTok

Mzansi welcomes new student

@livhuwani550 welcomed:

"Welcome to Venda 🥰🥰"

@SisiphoM.🌸🌸 shared:

"You are living my dream😭🥹 all the best mate 🫂❤️🥳"

@KareeKodisang01 wished:

"Best of luck stranger ❤️"

@itssurgirllshorts🫀❤️ supported:

"l really love your videos shame❤️"

@Zinga🎀😂 encouraged:

"Congratulations baby girl it's gonna be a nice experience 🎀😍"

@LADY❤ offered help:

"If you will be doing nursing, dm for textbooks and free question papers ☺️"

@Lilly.MT💀 reached out:

"Can I have your app tenz, I'm also a first year student at uneven, maybe we can be friends 🥺"

@Meya09🖤🎯 welcomed:

"Welcome to Venda lala💐❤❤"

Source: Briefly News

