“Journey to My New Home”: Student Shows 6-Hour Trip to University of Venda
- A young student documented her emotional journey from Polokwane to the University of Venda, capturing heartfelt family moments and the reality of moving far from home
- The content creator shared glimpses of her long road trip, including rest stops, navigation challenges, and finally arriving at her new residence
- Her video resonated with many South African students who understand the bittersweet experience of leaving home for university life
A first-year student's journey to university life captured the hearts of many South Africans as she documented her transition from home to campus. Content creator @shorts_telo shared a comprehensive video of her moving day, from emotional goodbyes with her mother in Polokwane to packing the car for the lengthy journey.
The six-hour road trip with family included rest stops, navigation checks, and finally arriving at her new home - the University of Venda.
Life at Univen
The University of Venda, celebrating over 40 years of academic excellence, has grown into a comprehensive institution that houses four distinct faculties.
The campus, located in Thohoyandou, offers students a vibrant community life with 13 official residences and various recreational facilities.
Mzansi welcomes new student
@livhuwani550 welcomed:
"Welcome to Venda 🥰🥰"
@SisiphoM.🌸🌸 shared:
"You are living my dream😭🥹 all the best mate 🫂❤️🥳"
@KareeKodisang01 wished:
"Best of luck stranger ❤️"
@itssurgirllshorts🫀❤️ supported:
"l really love your videos shame❤️"
@Zinga🎀😂 encouraged:
"Congratulations baby girl it's gonna be a nice experience 🎀😍"
@LADY❤ offered help:
"If you will be doing nursing, dm for textbooks and free question papers ☺️"
@Lilly.MT💀 reached out:
"Can I have your app tenz, I'm also a first year student at uneven, maybe we can be friends 🥺"
@Meya09🖤🎯 welcomed:
"Welcome to Venda lala💐❤❤"
