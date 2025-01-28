A young student documented her emotional journey from Polokwane to the University of Venda, capturing heartfelt family moments and the reality of moving far from home

The content creator shared glimpses of her long road trip, including rest stops, navigation challenges, and finally arriving at her new residence

Her video resonated with many South African students who understand the bittersweet experience of leaving home for university life

A first-year student's journey to university life captured the hearts of many South Africans as she documented her transition from home to campus. Content creator @shorts_telo shared a comprehensive video of her moving day, from emotional goodbyes with her mother in Polokwane to packing the car for the lengthy journey.

The six-hour road trip with family included rest stops, navigation checks, and finally arriving at her new home - the University of Venda.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Life at Univen

The University of Venda, celebrating over 40 years of academic excellence, has grown into a comprehensive institution that houses four distinct faculties.

The campus, located in Thohoyandou, offers students a vibrant community life with 13 official residences and various recreational facilities.

Mzansi welcomes new student

@livhuwani550 welcomed:

"Welcome to Venda 🥰🥰"

@SisiphoM.🌸🌸 shared:

"You are living my dream😭🥹 all the best mate 🫂❤️🥳"

@KareeKodisang01 wished:

"Best of luck stranger ❤️"

@itssurgirllshorts🫀❤️ supported:

"l really love your videos shame❤️"

@Zinga🎀😂 encouraged:

"Congratulations baby girl it's gonna be a nice experience 🎀😍"

@LADY❤ offered help:

"If you will be doing nursing, dm for textbooks and free question papers ☺️"

@Lilly.MT💀 reached out:

"Can I have your app tenz, I'm also a first year student at uneven, maybe we can be friends 🥺"

@Meya09🖤🎯 welcomed:

"Welcome to Venda lala💐❤❤"

