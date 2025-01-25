A young woman based in Gauteng showed people her plan after her matric result did not secure her a place in university

The matric student from Pretoria accepted that her university dreams would not come true, and she settled on another option

Online users were interested in the video, and many shared their experiences with alternative higher education

A matric student from a Pretoria school took it like a champ after being rejected from universities. The lady posted a video of the major decision she made after facing a setback.

A Pretoria matriculant in a TikTok video shared that she was rejected from universities and her plan for the future. Image: @masango.kea

Source: TikTok

The matriculant’s TikTok video was a hit, as many could relate. Peeps flooded the comment section, sharing information about alternative routes to a varsity experience.

Matriculant deals with university rejection

A TikToker @masango.kea who matriculated from Hoërskool Gerrit Maritz shared that she was rejected by universities in South Africa and resorted to a college. The college student hopeful submitted her applications to Varsity College and vlogged the experience. Watch the matriculant's video below:

What do you do if a university rejects you?

South Africans have various avenues for getting a higher education. According to national finance services provider Nedbank, there is plenty of opportunity in public and private colleges in South Africa. The TikToker opted for Varsity College by the Independent Institute of Education, a private higher education provider.

A Pretoria matriculant submitted her application to Varsity College in a TikTok video. Image: @masango.kea / TikTok / Goodboy Picture Company / Getty Images

Source: UGC

One can also opt for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges, which focus on helping students prepare to enter the workforce. Colleges' advantage is that students can focus on a specific profession, such as accounting, fitness, software engineering, and more. Colleges also help students get employment after studying. Nedbank warns that one must be diligent when choosing a school, as there are many fly-by-night schools that are not recognised by the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA).

SA admires matriculant

People applauded the young woman for not giving up on her goal after being rejected. Many sang her praises of choosing college over a university. Peeps also highlighted that colleges are often expensive alternatives to going to university.

jazmine_honey commented:

"Your campus is so huge, our Cape Town one is nice but not that big😭

Mica asked:

"You're rich, neh ?😭 VC is hella expensive, bro."

Jess added:

"I chose VC as an A+ student because of the smaller classes and personalized attention. You’re treated like an individual, not a number. Three years after graduating, I’m still in touch with my lecturers."

ISwift said:

"Varsity College qualifications are the same as university qualifications, nana."

Boipelo Mosupa gushed:

"Varsity College is an outstanding school, but you must be disciplined and not relax too much due to the environment. I started working in my second year due to a recruitment company that came to VC 🔥"

4 other matriculants share experiences

The 2024 matric results have fascinated South Africans, and Briefly News reported on a matric student with distinctions who couldn't get into university.

reported on a matric student with distinctions who couldn't get into university. A young man who passed his matric got a big gift from his beloved family, who celebrated his achievement.

One woman showed people that it's never too late as she celebrated her achievement despite failing matric before.

Briefly News shared a heartwarming story about a matriculant who achieved numerous distinctions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News