A content creator shared her remarkable transformation after repeating matric, posting images of herself with multiple awards and trophies that showcased her academic excellence

According to research, studies show that learners experiencing grade repetition often face challenges, but with proper support and determination, they can achieve exceptional results

Thousands of social media users flooded her comment section with pride and encouragement, celebrating her dedication to turning her setback into a comeback

A woman posted a video showing pictures of herself holding onto numerous awards and certificates from her accomplishments after repeating matric.

A young woman from Durban shared her inspiring academic journey that has captured the hearts of many South Africans after she showed how repeating matric became her stepping stone to success.

Content creator @zekhethelovezi shared the video montage featuring herself holding numerous awards and trophies, proving that second chances can lead to exceptional achievements.

The video went viral on social media and included the powerful caption:

"POV Life didn't end when you repeated matric but helped you show the best of your abilities."

After repeating matric, a woman posted a video showing pictures of herself holding onto numerous awards and certificates from her accomplishments.

Breaking education barriers

According to recent education research, approximately 35% of learners in South African schools have repeated a grade.

Studies show that learners from households where caregivers have higher education levels are less likely to repeat. Only 11% of learners from tertiary-educated households experience grade repetition, compared to 42% from households where household heads have no formal education.

Mzansi shows love and support

@Harvest gushed:

"Distinction in Maths Lit?? teach me your ways fr😭🥹🥹"

@DrMaseruMkhwane wrote:

"Well done Mshana ❤ God of second chances."

@Siv_nandisa shared proudly:

"So proud of you ❤️❤️❤️"

@mvelo commented:

"This is so beautiful."

@Thobeka_promise122 celebrated:

"Congratulations babes🥳♥️"

@MaZulu expressed:

"Mgabadeli Mamba Dweba Nonyanda Maphikelela 🙏♥️ngyzqhenya ngawe."

@Azande added:

"Ezika Mandlanduna😍🥳congratulations👏"

