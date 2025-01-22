A determined matriculant inspired thousands after sharing her journey from average Grade 11 results to achieving seven distinctions in her matric prelim exams

The dramatic improvement shows how dedication and hard work in the final year can transform academic performance, giving hope to other matric students

Fellow students flooded her comments asking for study tips, with many sharing their dreams of improving their marks for the 2025 matric exams

A young girl posted a video showing her final grade 11 results that improved to 7 distinctions after writing her matric prelim exams. Images: @teya_naa

Source: TikTok

A young woman's remarkable academic transformation from Grade 11 to matric has given hope to students aiming to improve their results.

Content creator @teya_naa, known for sharing educational content and study tips, posted a video revealing her journey from average Grade 11 marks to becoming a top achiever after writing her matric prelims.

The TikTok showed the amazing before and after results and was captioned:

"Ask me how?"

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video here.

A young girl posted a video showing her final grade 11 results that improved to 7 distinctions after writing her matric prelim exams. Images: @teya_naa

Source: TikTok

Hope for improvement

For those who already got their 2024 matric results, it's not the end of the road if the marks weren't what they hoped for. As the Department of Basic Education released the 2024 matric results, they recently reminded students that there's always room for improvement.

Those wanting to better their results can register for the May/June 2025 examination until February 7, with admission requirements detailed on their Statement of Results.

Students seek inspiration

@🌺ThatgurlLogan🌺 pleaded:

"I'm waiting on a video of how you did it🥺I wanna improve myself since this is my last year😭😭"

@teyanaa🇫🇷 responded humbly:

"By the Grace of God and my dedication❤"

@Aka asked practically:

"Which marks are you going to apply with to university because your final grade 11 marks were bad? Because mine were bad too."

@Sunshine ☀❤️ requested:

"Can you give me tips, doing matric this year and my grade 11 results are not as I wished but I wanna work hard to change that."

@mpendulo_noluthando shared:

"I'm gonna share my story too 😂❤️❤️I'm proud of you bae."

Other schooling stories making waves

A Grade 1 learner's hilarious reactions during class had everyone remembering their school journey. The way his face told the story of every student's emotions left Mzansi in stitches.

Briefly News also recently reported on a 26-year-old's decision to return to high school who proved it's never too late for education. The inspiring way she tackled her studies had social media users cheering her on.

also recently reported on a 26-year-old's decision to return to high school who proved it's never too late for education. The inspiring way she tackled her studies had social media users cheering her on. Another determined woman quit her job to focus on improving her results. The number of distinctions she achieved after making this bold move left everyone inspired.

Source: Briefly News