A recent matriculant's honest take on life after high school has resonated with thousands as she shared her daily routine of cooking, cleaning, and late wake-ups

The difference between her glamorous matric dance photos and her current reality shows the transition many South African youth face after their matric graduation

With over 3.4 million young people aged 15-24 not in education or employment, her video struck a chord with many in similar situations

A young woman posted a video showing what shes been up to ever since she graduated matric. Netizens flocked to the comments section, relating. Images: @kwaneleworldwide

A young woman's candid peek into her post-matric life has Mzansi relating hard to the unexpected reality of life after school.

Content creator @kwaneleworldwide shared a video contrasting her stunning 2024 matric dance outfit with her current daily routine. The clip shows how life has shifted from school excitement to everyday chores, with her days now filled with cleaning, cooking, sleeping until midday, and sending TikToks to friends.

Watch the video here.

Post-matric reality check

Statistics show that nearly half of South Africa's youth between 15-34 are not currently in education or employment.

For many fresh matriculants, the glamour of graduation quickly gives way to a period of adjustment while seeking opportunities for further studies or employment.

SA shares the struggle

@mooi lamented:

"This is not the life after matric we ordered 😭😭"

@Londeka Londekile shared:

"It's been 8 years doing the same thing 😭angisathandi."

@Roachrepellent💜 related:

"Me sending this TikTok to my friends rn😭😭😔yoh gents."

@Kelly advised wisely:

"Y'all enjoy that time, be in the moment and rest, wake up and do what you need to do and rest, cos there's gonna be a time where you will wish you slept more."

@sinqo confessed:

"They think I'm depressed at home because I sleep💔yoh😭😭"

@Mayb3_Run3 admitted:

"Sounds like my typa lifestyle😭✋🏽 ( I'm almost there)"

