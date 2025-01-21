A heartwarming video from Potchefstroom Gimnasium shows Grade 12 learners breaking traditional hazing practices by washing the feet and praying for new Grade 8 students

The touching footage shows the school's commitment to replacing harmful initiation rituals with acts of service and spiritual guidance

South Africans were moved to tears by the display of compassion, with many calling for other schools to adopt similar traditions that promote kindness over intimidation

A school posted a video on their Facebook page of their matric students taking a biblical approach towards welcoming their grade 8s instead of hazing. Images: @potchgimmiesofficial

Content creator @potchgimmiesofficial shared an inspiring video of how Potchefstroom Gimnasium is welcoming its Grade 8 learners uniquely and thoughtfully.

Instead of traditional hazing, the video shows Grade 12 students washing the feet of the newcomers and offering prayers for their school journey, promoting a spirit of care and support.

Breaking harmful traditions

Hazing, a practice with roots as far back as 387 BCE, has been shown in recent studies to negatively impact students.

While some schools still hold onto initiation rituals, Potchefstroom Gimnasium’s approach shows a positive shift. By replacing hazing with acts of kindness and mentorship, they’re setting an example for creating safe and nurturing spaces for new students.

Mzansi touched by new tradition

The heartwarming gestures sparked emotional responses:

@Dorien Dory Jacobsz Scheffer shared:

"Ek weet nie Wie dit begin het of wanneer dit begin het nie maar dis een van die mooiste goed wat ek nou in 2025 gesien het ek is in trane. 🥺 Mag die tradisie n instelling bly."

@Diana Van Der Merwe wished:

"Sjo bid ek nie dat elke skool in ons land hierdie gesindheid kan hê nie. Dan kan dit mos net goed gaan in ons land. Dit is n pragtige voorbeeld vir elke leerling in ons land. Moet dit nooit prysgee nie maak nie saak watse druk van die wêreld kom nie."

@Lydia Viviers emotionally stated:

"Dit is die mooiste tradisie ek huil nou sommer. Mag Gimmies van krag tot krag gaan. Wat n voorreg. Van n baie, baie aangedane Gimmies ouma. Groete van Swakopmund, Namibie."

@Cecelia Thomas praised:

"Putting God at the forefront of their high school career. What a beautiful and truly meaningful occasion."

@Nkitseng Neven Motsoeneng Snr blessed:

"When a school's foundation is build on Christ 🙌🏿 Truly a blessing 🔥🔥"

