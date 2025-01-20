One matriculant was on cloud nine after passing his Grade 12 with flying colours, and his dad surprised him in a big way

The young man bagged seven distinctions, and his father could not be prouder as he gifted him a new whip

Social media users loved the heartwarming moment as they flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages

A South African boy bagged a Toyota bakkie after passing his matric. Image: Klaus Vedfelt

Source: Getty Images

A South African pupil made his parents proud after he bagged exceptional results in the 2024 matric examinations.

Matric student gets a Toyota bakkie for passing with 7 distinctions

The young man who worked hard during the final year of high school is reaping the benefits of what he sowed.

After achieving outstanding results and securing seven distinctions, his dad rewarded him with a brand-new Toyota bakkie, a gift that has since garnered attention on social media.

His family and friends celebrated the gentleman’s academic excellence and praised his hard work and dedication throughout the year. The boy was emotional as he cried over his new whip, and the video posted by TikTok user @nzimaomuhle9nangenhliziy clocked over 1.4 million views.

Watch the heartwarming clip below:

SA loves the father's grand gesture

The heartwarming moment has sparked a wave of admiration online, with many praising the pupil's determination and his family's support.

Dragon said:

"Daddy of the year "Dankie Hlomuka."

Fupha added:

"Mazulu no mona. Congratulations, boy and daddy. It will encourage him to do his best where ever he is going."

Lala elihle wrote:

"Well done baba Hlomuka. You are putting value in her before umhlaba wonke."

Cza Mazibuko wished the young boy well, saying:

"May God protect him as he drives this car bakithi."

Pretty_Mageba24 commented:

"Hard work pays...go grab that degree."

Pearl Dlamini replied:

"Well deserved."

Makgethwa shared:

"Congratulations, best of luck, Nana. You made your parents proud."

A South African boy bagged a new car after passing his matric. Image: Dana Neibert

Source: Getty Images

