A 17-year-old learner got tongues wagging on social media with the purchase of his very first car

The young boy celebrated the big milestone, and showed off the luxurious ride in a TikTok video

Social media erupted with questions, as many wondered how he could afford such a fancy ride while in school

A young man showed off his new car on social media. Image: @ppretty.boy.kaylouw

Source: TikTok

A 17-year-old is living his best life after scoring his first car! He flaunted his new Mercedes-Benz GLC 300d in an epic TikTok video.

Young man cruises in Mercedes-Benz

The footage was taken right at the dealership, while he is rocking his school uniform. You can see him cruising off in style, and beaming with excitement.

Car video gains traction

The video posted on his account @ppretty.boy.kaylouw quickly gained traction, racking up clicks like crazy. Within just one day, it amassed 444k views, leaving Mzansi viewers amazed.

Watch the video below:

The comments section is buzzing with speculation. Many are wondering if the car was a gift from his parents, while others can’t believe he’s already driving a Benz.

See some reactions below:

@Mfaz’kalesley said:

"Lapho angina R50 to buy iKFC. 😭"

@seeing_green000 posted:

"Congratulations to your parents 🥳🥳 for their new car."

@user3607951613950 asked:

"Where did you get the money?"

@nolubabalo013 wrote:

"Couldn’t you buy imoto elingana nawe nana? 😔 Kia ,Polo, etc."

@Kabelothe _mighty highlighted:

"Why are the rims different when you pull out? 😂"

@Nsovo stated:

"A hybrid at 17? Tell me your secret brother. 😔🧍🏽‍♀"

@Thabiso shared:

"Congratulations. You are a good example to our kids. I'm struggling to pay my rent we could be out on the street by Friday. My son is doing matric. I pray he finds friends who are like you to build him."

@Candice2 added:

"Yoh mina I'm busy hustling rent money and other kids are buying cars. 😭 Congratulations. ❤️"

Mzansi woman buys her first car at 22

Similarly, Briefly News reported that one hun in Mzansi gave her viewers a glimpse into her journey to purchasing her first car, and people were inspired.

The stunner shared a clip on the video platform showcasing her new whip. revealed to her viewers that she had just bought a car while taking to her TikTok caption and expressed how she felt about acquiring her first luxury vehicle at 22.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News