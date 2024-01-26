A young lady who wrote the 2023 matric exams is the proud owner of a brand-new car

Taking to TikTok, the father of the star pupil showed off the new set of wheels he and the mother bought for their daughter

Online users were impressed by the parents' gift and flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages

One lucky lady was spoiled by her father after passing her martic with five distinctions.

A 2023 matric pupil was awarded a brand new Kia car after passing with flying colours. Image: @Titusmdhluli

Matriculant gets a brand-new car

A now-viral video shared by @Titusmdhluli on TikTok shows the young lady standing in front of her yellow vehicle. The stunner received a Kia and could not be more proud as she shed a tear. In the clip, she is seen with her family as they rejoice over her excellent results.

The video has gathered over 52K viewers, thousands of likes and many comments. Taking to TikTok, the father captioned his post saying:

"Hardworking Pays. Enjoy your Bumblebee."

South Africans congratulate star pupil on her new car and excellent 2023 matric results

Mzansi peeps flooded the father's comments sections and had much to say. Many showered Jacobs with congratulations, while others seemed a bit envious.

User9989446180795 wrote:

"Congratulations, my darling, my daughter got three I wish there was money to surprise her with something."

To which the father responded by saying:

"Remember that a reward is not only monetary or possessions....Even a thank you means a lot."

GirlyBuBu17 said:

"She's lucky to have parents like you Congratulations, daughter."

User2083148207163 prayed for the lovely girl, saying:

"Congratulations girl, thank you loving parents, God pls protect her from evil , hijackers, accidents and all the best girl, enjoy your gift."

The_ Mandiwana_Fam was inspired by the man's clip, adding:

"My daughter is in grade 5, surely this a video she must see. Congratulations."

User2361494384331 commented:

"Woooow well deserved."

