Popular content creator Nzila Miyoba shared her homemade Oros recipe with her followers on TikTok

Her video not only features the recipe but also goes into the rich history of Oros in South Africa

Netizens flooded the comments with mixed reactions, praising her effort while comparing it to the original

Don't miss out: join a FREE webinar and improve your copywriting portfolio!

A content creator shared an recipe for Oros online. Image: @nzilamiyoba

Source: TikTok

Food influencer Nzila Miyoba was on a mission! Living in Germany, she struggles to find the beloved South African Oros juice in stores.

Woman demonstrated how to make Oros

She was determined to satisfy her cravings and whipped up her version using fresh oranges, lemons, sugar, and sweetener.

She posted a video on her TikTok page @nzilamiyoba, demonstrating the whole process.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

A woman juiced her oranges for an Oros recipe. Image: @nzilamiyoba

Source: TikTok

Nzila Miyoba delves into SA's food history

Nzila didn’t just stop at the recipe. She took the time to school her followers on the history of Oros in South Africa, making her video both helpful and educational.

"Oros was created in 1899 in South Africa by Charles Brookes. He originally developed it as a citrus cordial made with natural ingredients. "

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi TikTok users share opinions

South Africans, who adore their refreshing Oros, flooded Nzila’s comments with mixed replies. Some were all heart for her effort, while others compared it to the real deal.

See some reactions below:

@kamvalethuBreakfast asked:

"Bathong wena ke Oros ntwe?"

@Sjocogeigh posted:

"Pronunciation of Oros, really sounded like you're from Pretoria. 😭🤞"

@simple commented:

"This is definitely not Oros. This is 100% better than Oros. 🙄"

@babystarry stated:

"The South African Nara Smith. 😭😭"

@BASETSANASHILABYE suggested:

"Maybe you should move back to SA at this point. 😭"

@BasetsanaMashaba joked:

"My parents should not see this video they will say I am lazy. 🥺"

@sinentlahlamdlaka mentioned:

"I’m convinced the only things you can get in Germany are the ingredients to make whatever you need from scratch. 🙏🏼"

@LickyMhlongoO typed:

"Hayi sisi bo hawu. 🙄😂 Just open your own factory."

3 Additional viral food stories

An Irish girl living in Mzansi tried Oros for the first time but drank it neat without diluting it with water.

A young South African woman had people questioning her taste buds after sharing a recipe for piesang dogs.

Briefly News reported that another woman went online to share the recipe she used to lose belly fat.

Source: Briefly News