A schoolgirl took to her TikTok account to share with Mzansi app users how she struggled to cover one of her books

The comical clip showed that the book was already covered, although the TikTokker couldn't close it

A few social media users felt they could relate to the situation, while others expressed their laughter

A schoolgirl showed the challenges covering her hardcover book. Images: @mantombi_.

Source: TikTok

Preparing for the first day of school often involves children and parents having various tasks leading up to the big day.

One student recently shared her challenges while covering her schoolbooks, showing that patience and precision are required for such a simple task.

Covering all bases

A TikTok user, @mantombi___, uploaded a video on the popular social media platform showing how she covered one of her schoolbooks.

She said in the post:

"That feeling when you're covering a book and thought you ate, but it doesn't close."

Unfortunately, @mantombi___ made the mistake of covering the book too tightly.

She added in the caption:

"This is the worst."

Watch the comical TikTok video below:

Mzansi relates to schoolbook struggles

Several social media users joked about the teen's troubles, while others felt they could relate to the back-to-school activity.

Covering hardcover books can often be a mission. Image: Grace Cary

Source: Getty Images

@._.anonymousguy jokingly told app users:

"Don't judge a book by its cover."

@bibi.lovesjesus wrote in the comments:

"It's always the hardcovers turning into a laptop."

@bakingmom3 laughed and suggested:

"Covering hardcovers is a pure skill. Hold the one side up while covering."

@midcitymenace advised the schoolgirl:

"Check that part at the spine of the book. At the top and bottom, you usually have to stick tape. Close the book and measure before you tape it."

@titie996 said to the online community:

"The annoyance is on another level."

A grateful @till_eternity_boutique stated:

"I'm so glad I don't have to go back to school anymore."

