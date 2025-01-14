Two little girls went viral on social media after they were captured washing their school bags

It's back-to-school season, and many parents are gearing up for the new school year. A parent in South Africa showed how the preps were going in her household, which captured netizens' attention.

Two little South African girls went viral for washing their school bags in a TikTok video. Image: @plaatjiesjj

Primary learners washing school bags

One parent showcased how her little ones helped her prepare for their return to school. The woman shared a wholesome video on TikTok under the handle @plaatjiesjj, in which she unveiled her daughters, who were cleaning their school bags in the bathroom.

The young girls looked happy as they thoroughly cleaned their bags, which captured the hearts of many people in Mzansi. While taking to her TikTok caption, @plaatjiesjj revealed to her viewers that her daughters are only calm when working together.

"The only time they are not arguing is when they are busy playing with water."

Take a look at the video below:

SA loves the adorable sister moment

The online users were in awe of the little girls, and many flooded the comments section, praising the mom for a job well done.

Mama gushed, saying:

"You taught them well."

EsihleDuwah added:

"You are truly blessed seeing your kids together is everything sisters love is everything."

Akhona Dlamini expressed:

"Life skills, not abuse."

User wrote:

"It is nice we teach our children from a young age when they are 16. They say they cannot do it. This shows them the true life."

Sweet commented:

"No need to buy they already have, lucky you abamoshi."

