“I’m Sad and Disappointed”: Student to Repeat Grade 11 After Failing Matric
- A local schoolgirl bravely shared with Mzansi online users that she had failed her final year of school
- While she shared she was sad and disappointed, the TikTokker noted that she decided to repeat Grade 11
- Thousands of people on the internet headed to her post's comment section to share support and relatable stories
There is no shame in sharing one's failures with the world, as embracing setbacks takes strength and courage as part of the journey to success. A determined young lady recently revealed she would repeat a grade after not passing her matric exams.
Student shows determination
In a video, TikTokker Somila Nyathela bravely shared that she failed Grade 12, but her climb to success wouldn't end there. Instead, she chose to repeat Grade 11.
Somila wrote in her caption:
"I am so sad and disappointed, but I will push harder."
Minimum requirements to pass matric
The private college Regenesys, based in Johannesburg, notes that while there are different levels to pass matric, depending on the student's score, they can pass their examinations as long as they meet the minimum requirements:
- A minimum of 40% in a home language.
- A minimum of 40% for any two subjects.
- At least 30% for an additional two subjects.
Students can pass with either a bachelor's pass, diploma pass, Higher Certificate pass, or NSC pass.
Mzansi shows girl support
Among the half a million members of the online community who viewed the video, thousands took to the comment section to show the determined schoolgirl love and support.
@nelyothandwayo said to Somila:
"Suspect will come back to this video in 2026 with distinctions. Go, baby."
@lindokuhlebanangi added in the comments:
"I wish I repeated Grade 12. All the best, doll."
A supportive @bongiwe_mgabadelie stated:
"You won't regret it. I'm so proud of you."
@zuu_ben shared an inspiring story, writing:
"I have a friend who went through this. She is now an IT graduate working for a reputable company."
@zasembohgcwabe33 told app users:
"Many great successes start with setbacks. Learn, grow, and keep moving forward."
@tolo__kazi noted in the comments:
"Your positivity will definitely take you places."
