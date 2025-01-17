“Creativity at Its Best”: Woman Uses Checkers60 Bags to Cover School Books, SA Amazed by Clever Hack
- A mom turned heads online by creatively using Checkers60 bags to cover her kids’ school books
- She shared her budget-friendly hack in a TikTok video that quickly became a hit on the platform
- Mzansi peeps are loving the idea, with some reminiscing about using newspapers back in the day
The back-to-school frenzy is real, but one savvy mom found a way to stay ahead of the game, and save some coins!
Checkers60 bags get a new purpose
The mom shared her DIY idea on her TikTok page @mercychapfika, using Checkers60 grocery delivery bags to cover her kids’ books.
Not only is the material durable, she didn't have to spend money on new book covers. In the video, she’s seen cutting and folding the plastic bags with precision, making them fit perfectly on the books.
Benefits of recycling paper
Reusing paper conserves resources by decreasing the need to cut down trees for new production and promotes sustainability through the efficient use of existing materials.
It also minimises environmental waste by keeping paper out of landfills, thereby reducing harmful landfill results.
Watch the TikTok video below:
Her genius book-covering hack has Mzansi people buzzing with praise and nostalgia.
See some comments below:
@boituiqo4kv stated:
"We used news papers during our time. 🥰🥰😅😅"
@lin22d posted:
"What about us we used cement bags and they looked good."
@2013singh wrote:
"We also used tressel paper and pics from magazines."
@linniejay typed:
"Thats a good idea darling. Well done!"
@Jean said:
"Nothing wrong! No marks are given for book covering."
@PaulineMatthews mentioned:
"Good idea to save money. It is so expensive to have kids in school these days. 🥰"
@JoanRamdeen commented:
"Those bags are so strong. Perfect for hard cover books. I would be thrilled to have used them. 🥰 Salute you mamma. 😎"
@Nkobin10532 added:
"Creativity at its best."
