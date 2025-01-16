A police officer and content creator shared a TikTok video showing how she prepared her Grade 1 son's first school lunch, turning ordinary pap into star-shaped nuggets

With food costs rising, many parents are finding creative ways to make school lunches special, while some schools offer feeding schemes costing the government R8.4 billion in 2022/23

The video left social media users in stitches, with many joking about how the young boy would react to his unique pap nuggets during break time

A woman posted a video of her son's lunch prep for his first school day. Her pap nuggets had everyone commenting. Images: @zanokuhle_dlamini

Source: TikTok

Content creator @zanokuhle_dlamini, known for her fun family content and work as a police officer, shared a video showing how she prepared her Grade 1 son's lunch box.

In the clip, she cuts pap into stars and moon shapes using cookie cutters before coating them in egg yolk and crushed cornflakes for that crispy taste after frying.

Watch the video below.

The dedicated mom didn't stop at pap nuggets though. She carefully cut fruits into shapes, including heart-shaped strawberries, and added blueberries and raspberries.

She also prepared pigs in blankets using a vienna and bread, with a special sauce in a sectioned lunch box.

School feeding schemes support SA learners

While some parents can create fancy lunches, rising food prices have made it difficult for many to provide adequate meals. The South African government's National School Nutrition Programme (NSNP) helps bridge this gap, spending R8.4 billion in 2022/23 to ensure learners receive nutritional support.

KwaZulu-Natal received the largest portion at R1.9 billion, with Limpopo and Eastern Cape each receiving 18% of the total budget.

A woman posted a video of her son's lunch prep for his first school day. Her pap nuggets had everyone commenting. Images: @zanokuhle_dlamini

Source: TikTok

SA reacts to creative lunch

The video had social media users crying with laughter at the unique take on traditional pap.

@jazzyJacx laughed:

"Fried pap and fried bread? I know the nap after break time was epic 😩"

@Anonymous05 wrote with amusement:

"Honestly the papnuggets weren't necessary 😅😭"

@rare_earth_mineral🙂 joked:

"Who else thought the knife was a comb😭💀"

@KayLova♥️ shared:

"My son asked what did your son do to you so he can apologise 😂💔"

@Luluuuu predicted:

"Ngwana in the next ten year otlabe ari 'storytime on how my mom made me kentucky fried pap in grade 1'😭"

@. added:

"'Guys I have nuggets' phaa it's pap😭😭😭😭✋🏽"

Other first-day school stories

Briefly News recently reported on a frustrated mother who voiced her concerns after the Department of Education placed her Grade one child in an Afrikaans school despite not knowing the language, leading to a dramatic outburst that stunned viewers.

recently reported on a frustrated mother who voiced her concerns after the Department of Education placed her Grade one child in an Afrikaans school despite not knowing the language, leading to a dramatic outburst that stunned viewers. Mzansi couldn't contain their laughter after watching a determined toddler's resistance to entering her classroom on her first day, with the video gaining massive traction online.

Hearts melted across social media after a caring father was captured on camera offering an emotional prayer for his daughter before her Grade eight orientation day.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News