A woman calmly expressed her frustration after the Department of Education placed her child in a school that teaches in Afrikaans while he doesn't know it

In the middle of a video she shared on TikTok, she suddenly switched her tone in a way that stunned many viewers

Social media users sympathised with her but could not help but laugh at her outburst towards the end of her video

A mother who should be excited about the start of the school year, as her son is about to attend his first big school instead, is battling with the Department of Education. They placed him in an Afrikaans all-medium school despite him only speaking English.

The mom shared her frustration in a TikTokk, under her handle @kwit_kwitani, gaining massive popularity as Mzansi was impressed by how she went from calm to furious, ending the clip in a humourous twist.

The mom shares her frustration

The clip captures the mom in the middle of her emotional journey. She begins by declaring that she is depressed, as it is two days before the schools open, adding that the Department of Education placed her English-speaking son in a school where all subjects, except for English, are taught in Afrikaans.

Out of nowhere, she humorously bursts out, cursing the department with frustration as she continues her drive.

Mzansi consoles the lady

Just a few hours after it was shared, the post gained over 4.4K comments from social media users who advised her to go to the department physically. Many could not help but find her outburst amusing, and others assured her that her son would adapt quickly.

User @nthaby said:

"I know your pain😭😭😭😭but yoh girl how you just lifted my soul I was so down today 🤣🤣."

User @Sothobarbie commented:

"😂😂I was stressed with you until you crashed out😂😂😂now I’m finished!!😂."

User @Mphoza added:

"It is frustrating. But go to Department of Education, they will assist you, askies."

User @siyamthanda_m shared:

"I really didn’t want to laugh but Yho I wasn’t ready for that switch up…. The comments section didn’t prep me enough 😂😂😂😂😂😭❤️sorry my love❤️sorry man."

User @zenzilefakude said:

"Sorry, mommy, I can see your pain 😢."

User @Kgosigadi_Malahlela added

"I understand u mama🙏🙏🙏ur frustration is valid."

