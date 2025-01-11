A Gauteng woman’s emotional truck driving lesson went viral on TikTok, racking up 1 million views.

The clip shows her closing her eyes while turning, with her patient instructor trying to keep her calm

South Africans voiced their stress in the comments but couldn’t help laughing at her relatable fear

Driving lessons are hard enough, but imagine your first time behind the wheel being in a truck! A woman shared a TikTok video of her first lesson.

Woman shows stressful driving lesson

The clip features the young woman trying to navigate the giant vehicle while visibly stressed. At one point, she closes her eyes while attempting to turn a corner, much to the concern of her instructor.

He calmly talked her through it urging her to relax. In her caption, she admitted, “I was scared for my life.”

The clip uploaded on the page @neo441995 became a viral hit with thousands of comments and shares.

Tips for overcoming driving anxiety

Practice relaxation techniques like deep breathing or meditation to help you stay calm and focused while driving. Stick to familiar roads and avoid heavy traffic or unfamiliar areas to build your confidence behind the wheel. Remind yourself that progress takes time, and every trip is a step toward overcoming your anxiety.

Watch the video below:

@theeMenddy said:

"Not me shouting 'Why the hell are you closing your eyes' jeses maan! ☹️☹️☹️😂😂"

@NostalgiaBait typed:

"My sister just buy a license and get an automatic car. 😅"

@miss_Mo shard:

"My sister in law was worse cause when she approached trucks, she would leave everything including the steering wheel. 🤯"

@Chichi mentioned:

"Not your closing your eyes while the truck is moving. 🤣🤣🤣🤚🏽"

@Nokuthula_M wrote:

"You’re lucky Code 10 trucks don’t switch off. 😂😂😂😂 Otherwise kungashona ilanga."

@libra_charmaine suggested:

"😂😂 Please plug with your instructor, he is so patient."

@Simply_Lethu posted:

"This reminded me of the day I went for my actual test. The instructor shouted at me for driving with my eyes closed. 😂😂"

@UnakoIntle added:

"May this kind of fear never locate me. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

