A video of a young man confronting his mother about her tone of voice created a buzz on TikTok

The gent stopped driving mid-conversation to call her out, saying he couldn’t handle the shouting

South African netizens are divided, with some praising his honesty and others defending the mom

A young man showed his heated conversation with his mom. Image: @mr_magwaza

Yoh, when an Ama2000 say they’ve had enough, they mean it! A young gent took to social media to show his heated convo with his mom.

Stopping to make a point

In the viral clip, the man can be seen driving while his mom expresses her frustration about him not listening.

Instead of letting it slide, he stops the car mid-ride to confront her, saying:

“You keep shouting at me, and I don’t like that. Can I just drive? I really can’t do this anymore.”

The video posted on the TikTok page is now sitting at nearly half a million views and has netizens talking.

Talking to parents about difficult topics

Kids can address issues with their parents by choosing a calm moment to talk one-on-one and explaining their concerns clearly.

It's important to actively listen, avoid accusations, and work together on solutions. Showing appreciation and maintaining respect in tone and body language can help keep the conversation positive.

Watch the video below:

@Sncesh posted:

"'May I drive in peace' Imoto kabani? 🤣🤣🤣"

@Ntumi shared:

"My 21-year-old son is also like that, otherwise he will turn the volume up so he doesn’t hear my voice."

@Ntando__Madlala commented:

"Real! 😭😭 Like why do parents shout, when they can’t talk politely to us?"

@Mzamose wrote:

"This content raised our BPs. Can't stand ingane edelelayo. I don't care nalesosingisi sakhona."

@MamaSibu shared:

"My niece is 10 and she's terrified to become a teenager. She says teenagers are mean 😏 to their parents."

@Mrsnoe suggested:

"Don't argue with him while driving wait until you get to a stop."

@phiwe typed:

"Exactly like my son! 🤦🏽‍♀️ Udelela in a good way."

@Linda added:

"Yhoo mama they think the know everything, banjalo nyani. These kids bayadina."

