South African Mom Shares 7-Year-Old’s Savage Letter, SA Reacts: “He’s More Mature Than My Ex”
- One South African mother was left defeated by her son's letter, and she showed it off in a video making rounds online
- The clip sparked laughter among social media users, who cracked jokes, and it gained massive traction
- People were amused by the letter as they flooded the comments section expressing their thoughts
One little boy in Mzansi shocked the nation with his letter to his schoolmate, and his mom showed it off in a clip.
Mom shares her son's letter
The woman who goes by the TikTok handle @millicentmakhubo4's son is caught up in a love triangle at seven. The lady was astonished when she came across his letter to one of his schoolmates.
@millicentmakhubo4 went on to showcase the letter, which read as follows:
"I don't love you, Minhle. I have a girlfriend, and her name is Zoll. If you fight her, I will fight for her."
People were amazed by how well the little boy articulated his thoughts at a young age. The clip captured the attention of many and sparked a buzz online.
Watch the video of the boy's letter.
Mzansi weighs in on little boy's letter
South Africans were amused, and some were stunned by the little seven-year-old's way of expressing himself as they shared their thoughts.
Sinhle_20 said:
"The school deserves an award, the sentences are well-construed."
Kitty kat added:
"I was thinking the same thing. He’s so well-articulated for a seven-year-old."
Sindiso expressed:
"At least he communicated cleary and didn't lead her on."
Felii K Moleme wrote:
"He’s more mature than my ex."
Buhlecele15 commented:
"My heart breaks for Minenhle."
Qetshiya_R shared:
"Le bana ba primary ba gowa, mjolo o wrong sham."
Little girl draws dad & stepmom, forgets mom
Briefly News previously reported that a charming little girl went viral on TikTok after her mom showed off her drawings, which left many people in stitches.
The footage shared by @babykamva on the video platform shows the young lady's daughter standing dressed in a black top, polka dot grey tights, and black shoes as she shows her mother her sketches. As the clip continued, the little girl explained to her mom who the various drawings were for.
