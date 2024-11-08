One South African mother was left defeated by her son's letter, and she showed it off in a video making rounds online

One little boy in Mzansi shocked the nation with his letter to his schoolmate, and his mom showed it off in a clip.

Mom shares her son's letter

The woman who goes by the TikTok handle @millicentmakhubo4's son is caught up in a love triangle at seven. The lady was astonished when she came across his letter to one of his schoolmates.

@millicentmakhubo4 went on to showcase the letter, which read as follows:

"I don't love you, Minhle. I have a girlfriend, and her name is Zoll. If you fight her, I will fight for her."

People were amazed by how well the little boy articulated his thoughts at a young age. The clip captured the attention of many and sparked a buzz online.

Watch the video of the boy's letter.

Mzansi weighs in on little boy's letter

South Africans were amused, and some were stunned by the little seven-year-old's way of expressing himself as they shared their thoughts.

Sinhle_20 said:

"The school deserves an award, the sentences are well-construed."

Kitty kat added:

"I was thinking the same thing. He’s so well-articulated for a seven-year-old."

Sindiso expressed:

"At least he communicated cleary and didn't lead her on."

Felii K Moleme wrote:

"He’s more mature than my ex."

Buhlecele15 commented:

"My heart breaks for Minenhle."

Qetshiya_R shared:

"Le bana ba primary ba gowa, mjolo o wrong sham."

