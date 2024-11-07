A hun on TikTok unlocked a new fear for South African women after sharing how she became a mother of three

The lady explained that she was only twenty years old when she entered the infinite journey of motherhood

Social media users expressed their shock in a thread of over 1K comments

South African women fear nothing more than falling pregnant and having to settle into motherhood.

Mzansi was stunned by a lady who shared how she became a mother of 3 at the age of 20. Image: @lisa_nkumbula

Source: TikTok

The ladies have previously explained that they want more out of life than society expects.

Lady becomes mom of three at 20

Mzansi women have previously explained why they dread having children and prefer remaining childless. Some ladies explained that the state of the world is too daunting to bring in another human to experience the debilitating hardships, while others simply enjoyed being their only priority.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

A lady on TikTok, Lisa Nkumbula, stunned the country after sharing that she had triplets at the age of 20 years old. The information caused women major anxiety as they tried to process it.

Nkumbula captioned her post:

“I’m smiling because life did not end when I found out I was pregnant with triplets at the age of 20.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi surprised by 20-year-old mom of three

Social media users expressed their shock and commented:

@ayakhawula shared:

“May this kind of blessing never locate me. Congratulations, mama.”

@HoneyBee said:

“May God provide a way for them to be well provided for.”

@T would be heartbroken by the news:

“I would never stop crying.”

@🎀 asked for clarity:

“Genuine question: does SASSA give you more money if you have multiples, like an additional grant on top of the one you already receive for each child?”

@Keorapetx congratulated the lady:

“Congratulations. I would cry every day and night. Buy one, get two free.”

@NOKULUNGA FORTUNATE reassured the hun:

“Wow, the government will intervene, my dear don’t worry.”

@Joy_Joy commented:

“New fear unlocked.”

SA women share fear of having children

Briefly News also reported that a South African woman on TikTok started a conversation about how horrific life would be if she had a child. The now-viral post allowed other ladies to share their fears of falling pregnant and having to be parents.

Social media users participated in the discussion in a thread of over 1.3K comments.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News