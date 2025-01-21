A woman was driving her brand-new truck when she got emotional after remembering that an important person in her life wasn't around to celebrate with her

The lady cried until she got to her home gate in the clip she shared on TikTok

After viewing the video, social media users expressed how much it moved them, while others expressed they shed a few tears

A woman wished her mom was around to see her hard work after gifting herself a truck. Image: @nosihlendaba

Source: TikTok

A heartfelt video captured a bittersweet moment of success and grief as a young woman returned home from the dealership with her brand-new truck in tears, overwhelmed by the absence of her late mother.

The emotional video was shared by user @nosihlendaba on the video streaming platform, quickly gaining traction with thousands of views, likes and comments.

Remembering mama in her happy moment

The clip begins as the woman drives approaching her home street, overwhelmed by the realisation that her mother, who would have ululated in happiness, wasn't there to celebrate.

CHECK OUT: Register for a FREE copywriting portfolio webinar. Earn more in 2025.

While driving, she cries loudly, calling out for her mom and asking why she's not around to see her proud moment, just as her sister, who takes over like a mama, would, shows off her happiness and prays for the truck.

Watch the moving clip below:

The lady's loud cry touches many

The clip struck a chord with many social media users who shared messages of support. At the same time, some shed tears, saying @nosihlendaba reminded them of everything they've achieved after their parents left this world that they hoped they had seen.

User @Kha_nyie3 added:

"Maarn uyakubona sisi oyhini (she sees you sisi)🫂🫂🫂not me thinking ndiyoze ndilile kanje nam coz abekho abazali (I'd also cry like this because both parents are late) 💔💔💔 Congratulations sisi❤️❤️."

User @Philisile Kubheka shared:

"Futhi the pain of not seeing umzali (your parent) aah I know it sesi, be strong 💪, usebenzile laekhona ujanulile naye (you've done wellm, wherever she is she's also happy)❤️."

User @siyanda_Samkelokhanyile commented:

"I felt your joy, your pain and that vulnerability on your strong question. In fact, when you said kodwa uphi umama (but why is mom not here)? 😭😭😭

User @Tha_bee 🐝said:

"😭😭😭I too, am crying. Congratulations to you 🥂🥂."

User @LithembaLeehleNyon added:

"Literally in tears. I graduated, bought a car, house had kids, got married, and I still yearn for umkikizelo Ka Mama😭 May her soul continue to rest easy."

User @Alpha-Female❤️❤️

"At least your sister is there to celebrate with you ❤️❤️."

3 Other articles of women gifting themselves big

Briefly News previously reported on a 19-year-old lady who received much praise online after gifting herself with a truck.

previously reported on a 19-year-old lady who received much praise online after gifting herself with a truck. A local lady celebrated buying her first car at the age of 22 years.

A woman bought an old abandoned house that needed a lot of tender, love and care and turned it into a beautiful home.

Source: Briefly News