One woman shared her heartwarming and yet humbling journey to motherhood, which many people could relate to.

A lady unveiled her humbling pregnancy in a video that shocked people in South Africa. Image: @kwa_cekiso

Woman's humbling pregnancy experience unveiled

The stunner's pregnancy experience has quickly captured the attention of many across Mzansi.

The woman, who took to social media under the TikTok handle @kwa_cekiso to recount her journey, detailed the emotional highs and lows of carrying her child, emphasising the strength and resilience she discovered within herself.

"Ooh then there’s sleepless nights imagine into yongalali ube umubi Nje Mara ubawo samenza kakhulu sayona la chap," she said in her comments section.

@kwa_cekiso went on to share an image of herself before pregnancy and then during pregnancy which sparked shocking reactions from people online. The clip gathered many views along with thousands of likes and comments within a day of its publication.

Watch the video.

SA are stunned by hun's pregnancy transformation

People in Mzansi were shocked by the drastic transformation as they flooded the comments section, sharing their thoughts and sayings.

LesediRamailane said:

"Chaza oe before simthuka phela,pregnancy or GBV?"

Tshwarelo Amelia added:

"I’m here to help you open a case against him my sister, this is GBV."

Phelile Dlova was amused:

"Soze, masibambise he did a number on you nomsolwa wakhe."

Ntomb'emhlophe expressed:

"Pregnancy lena yona noma sekuthiwani."

Nnety2 commented:

"It's a lie."

Thulile Khosini gushed over the hun, adding:

"You have beautiful skin."

South African women share their pregnancy journey

Briefly News previously reported that a young woman startled many people on the internet after she unveiled her pregnancy transformation on TikTok, which has gone viral.

A woman showed off how drastically she changed during pregnancy in a video unveiling her transformed face, and peeps were stunned.

