“Completely Different Person”: Internet on Woman Saying Pregnancy Humbled Her

A young woman shared on her TikTok account that she felt like pregnancy humbled her

She shared a clip of herself before she got pregnant and a clip showing what she looked like after giving birth

The woman's physical transformation surprised people on the internet, who commented on the "pregnancy nose"

A young mother's appearance transformed after pregnancy. Images: @sharonjatto0

Pregnancy can be a wild ride of joy, cravings, and a rollercoaster of emotions. One woman shared that her experience humbled her in a way that made online users comically concerned.

A humbling experience

Using the handle @sharonjatto0 on TikTok, the new mother uploaded a post comparing what she looked like before and after welcoming her bundle of joy into the world.

The first half of the clip shows the 23-year-old living her best life at a club, dancing in her little black dress. The video then cuts to the heavily pregnant woman, later showing her little angel on her back.

@sharonjatto0 laughed and wrote in her post's caption:

"Pregnancy the humbler."

Watch the video below:

Transformation surprises the internet

Thousands of social media users headed to the young mother's comment section to share their shock. Some also spoke about the infamous "pregnancy nose" some women get during their pregnancy.

@sashawagner02 could not believe how much @sharonjatto0 had changed:

"My jaw dropped! I don't mean anything bad, but it is like a completely different person."

@breannadanielle1989 asked the online community:

"Does pregnancy really do this to your nose?"

A fortunate @therealsaraphinaaaak wrote:

"I’m so glad pregnancy had me glowing and looking good."

@kelinda1111 confessed in the comments:

"I want to have three kids, but I am absolutely terrified of the pregnancy nose."

@diana.lastovska complimented the app user, saying:

"Omg, you are so beautiful. If you look like that when pregnant, then the rest of us have no chance."

@mainadoesstuff wrote in the comment section:

"This is all I need to protect my peace. Thank you for your service."

