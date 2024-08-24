A TikTok video shows a British woman learning a different custom from her African mother-in-law

In a video, the young British lady who is a new mom was learning how to best carry her child for the time when she is busy

Online users were fascinated by the video of the mother-in-law and her daughter-in-law bonding

A young woman from the UK is getting accustomed to African culture. In a video, the woman was learning how to best carry a child around.

A British woman learned how to carry her baby on her back from her African mother-in-law in a TikTok video. Image: @themwitis

The video of the African mother-in-law daughter-in-law from the UK touched many. People were fascinated to see the two get along

African mother-in-law teaches how to carry baby

In a TikTok video by @themwitis, a woman showed her daughter-in-law carrying her baby on her back. The lady was able to prop the baby securely onto her back so that she's able to do chores. Watch the video below:

Online users delighted by mother-in-law

Many people commented that the mother-in-law was patient. It was heartwarming for many viewers to see that the two were getting along.

Dita Von Touze commented:

"Beautiful relationship with your mother in law."

Profe Naty said:

"Your mother in law is a treasure."

Beth Furlong in California applauded:

"Baby wearing is the best. They are happy and you know they are safe."

Kira was moved:

"What a lovely relationship you guys have."

Commentary wrote:

"This is beautiful. I am from SA but we do it differently."

Michelle McCord noted:

"The way she ties your hair back is so gentle, what a lovely relationship."

sophie_982 remarked:

"She gives off the most caring, loving and fun vibe. A proper woman’s woman, also what a beautiful experience for you guys."

SA in awe as woman dances with mother-in-law in sweet video

Briefly News previously reported that a Mzansi woman, Jess Whitney took to social media to show off the lovely relationship she shares with her mother-in-law.

A now-viral TikTok video shows Jess in pyjamas and her mum-in-law in a flowy dress, dancing happily together in a living room area.

Their warm bond speaks for itself as they demonstrate a fun dance routine on a relaxed New Year's Eve evening.

In the post, Jess even admitted that she realised she would have a harder time breaking up with her mother-in-law than she would her fiance if their relationship ever came to an end

