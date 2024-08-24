British Woman Taught to Carry Baby on Back by African Mother-in-Law in TikTok Video
- A TikTok video shows a British woman learning a different custom from her African mother-in-law
- In a video, the young British lady who is a new mom was learning how to best carry her child for the time when she is busy
- Online users were fascinated by the video of the mother-in-law and her daughter-in-law bonding
A young woman from the UK is getting accustomed to African culture. In a video, the woman was learning how to best carry a child around.
The video of the African mother-in-law daughter-in-law from the UK touched many. People were fascinated to see the two get along
African mother-in-law teaches how to carry baby
In a TikTok video by @themwitis, a woman showed her daughter-in-law carrying her baby on her back. The lady was able to prop the baby securely onto her back so that she's able to do chores. Watch the video below:
Online users delighted by mother-in-law
Many people commented that the mother-in-law was patient. It was heartwarming for many viewers to see that the two were getting along.
Dita Von Touze commented:
"Beautiful relationship with your mother in law."
Profe Naty said:
"Your mother in law is a treasure."
Beth Furlong in California applauded:
"Baby wearing is the best. They are happy and you know they are safe."
Kira was moved:
"What a lovely relationship you guys have."
Commentary wrote:
"This is beautiful. I am from SA but we do it differently."
Michelle McCord noted:
"The way she ties your hair back is so gentle, what a lovely relationship."
sophie_982 remarked:
"She gives off the most caring, loving and fun vibe. A proper woman’s woman, also what a beautiful experience for you guys."
