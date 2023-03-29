One lady decided to be brave and tried to take control while in the presence of one of her in-laws

The TikTokker posted a video of herself trying to see if she would be able to sit in the front seat while her mother-in-law was around

Online users were not at all impressed by the family dynamic they showed in the video, and many had grave warnings for her

A video of how one woman was treated by her in-law left many people touched. The lady was trying to see if she could sit in the front seat while her boyfriend was home but was turned away.

One woman ended up red-faced when she tried to sit in the front seat but was rejected by her boyfriend and his mom. Image: Twitter/@miss_n.o.x

Online users were especially horrified that the woman's boyfriend was the one who insisted that she stay in the backseat. People flooded the comments with their thoughts about the lady's relationship.

Mzansi TikTok creator tries to sit in front seat with bae while mother-in-law is present

A woman on TikTok, @miss_n.o.x I, shared a video where she tried to sit in the front seat where her mother-in-law was. In the video, the boyfriend said she was crazy when she said, "may I please sit, ma?".

Watch the video:

South Africans were unimpressed by how woman was treated by her boyfriend and his mom

People love to see family relations, and this interaction between the lady and her in-law was a red flag. Netizens were especially horrified at the boyfriend asking if she was crazy when she tried to sit at the front.

@lindy_makgabo_maseko commented:

"Did he just say "uyahlanya wena"? At your earliest convenience, please get another man my love."

@moledi95 commented:

"Last laugh, sound like deep down you are crying."

@phumi_faku commented:

"Yoh, the way I'd be embarrassed."

@minks_bythulic commented

"I remember the first time my bf fetched me with his mother. The mother was in the backseat, a true queen."

@ndumiimhlongo commented:

"Indoda yakho is an enabler. Mna I’m not fussy about seats with my MIL but knowing her she’d give me space, that woman is peaceful and loves her son."

@user353 commented:

"Queen, I would have ended things with him because this relationship is going to be a difficult ride. Ngeke."

@tsakani3737 commented:

"Mina in my husband's car, that's my seat. I won't negotiate. My mom sits in front in my dad's cat."

@mpho_feli commented:

"Lmao, hao, baby you look like a shining star."

@sfk111gp commented:

"Wooowww, your father in law loves you."

