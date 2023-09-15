A mother-in-law's sweet gesture touched many hearts on TikTok as she travelled from China to Africa to meet her daughter-in-law

The video captures the moment they met, and it's a touching reminder of the strong bonds that family shares, transcending borders and culture

This simple act of love in the video resonates with viewers, reminding us of the power of family connections

A woman shared a video of her mother-in-law, who travelled from China to meet her. Images: @benithemia

A woman's mother-in-law travelled from China to Africa to meet her for the first time.

Woman meets mother-in-law

The mother-in-law's journey was filled with anticipation as she crossed oceans to meet her daughter-in-law and her grandchild in Africa. TikTok user @benithemia shared a video showing the thoughtful gifts she got from her in-laws from China.

Their meeting was filled with memorable moments, as shown in the video. It was a beautiful merging of cultures and a reminder that love knows no boundaries. This heartwarming story resonates with many, emphasising the importance of family ties and the extraordinary lengths people are willing to go to nurture them.

Watch the video below:

Video touches netizens

Initially, the woman was scared to meet her husband's mother, but to her surprise, they both got along well. Netizens from across the globe were touched by the mother-in-law's sweet gesture to teach her the traditions of Chinese culture.

People flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@Marie said:

"Who is cutting onion here."

@Ohemaa shared:

"Love it for you."

@beejoe commented:

"What God cannot do doesn't exist."

@Mhlubulafortunate asked:

"Is it me or the baby look like the granny."

@janetnandutu commented:

"She wants you to know how to make Chinese food for her son.So he keeps eating food he grew up eating."

@The war child said

"Wow this is emotional."

