An expecting mother showed pictures of what she looked like before pregnancy and during; the difference was astounding

The woman's transformation went viral on TikTok as peeps reacted to seeing what she went through physically while bringing life into the world

Netizens left hilarious comments as people agreed with the lady who was in despair about her looks

A woman showed off how drastically she changed during pregnancy. The lady made a video unveiling her transformed face, and peeps were stunned.

A young lady took to TikTok to unveil her pregnancy transformation, and people were stunned. Images: @tosinbellob

Source: Instagram

A woman shows off her pregnancy transformation

A TikTok user, @tosinbellob, was in despair as she could not believe the effect that pregnancy had on her. The young woman took her viewers through her pregnancy journey in a video she shared on TikTok. The lady showed how pregnancy made her facial features look like a totally different person.

Taking to TikTok, @tosinbellob captioned her post saying:

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

"Pregnancy is not anyone’s mate."

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to the woman's transformation

Netizens were in stitches over the dramatic transformation as they rushed to her comments section to express their thoughts, whereas others in the comments were merciless as they cracked jokes at her expense.

Avelandzipo said:

"Pregnancy will humble you."

Kira T. added:

"This can’t be the same person hold on."

Emmanuel Biodun was stunned by the woman's transformation, saying:

"No way, that's another lady."

Xolisa wrote:

"Someone please tell me the truth. Did she edit her pics? Is this real?"

OneWayLane shared:

"I got a pregnancy nose and I looked DIABOLICAL I didn't want anyone taking pictures of me

Tallherknee poked fun at the lady, saying:

"Blood of Jesus...I was shocked...omoo if the pikin no resemble me, blood go flow o."

South African woman shares her journey to motherhood

In another similar story, Briefly News reported that a young woman startled many people on the internet after she unveiled her pregnancy transformation on TikTok, which has gone viral.

The footage shared by @thabaelow on the video shows the young lady when she was not yet pregnant. As the clip continued, the woman unveiled herself throughout her pregnancy journey. At the end of the video, she displayed an image of herself looking heavily pregnant.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News