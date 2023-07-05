A 54-year-old woman took to social media to show off her baby bump and three adorable babies

The TikTok video of the woman's pregnancy journey carrying triplets touched people's hearts across the world

Netizens were moved by the woman's miracle babies, flooding her TikTok account with messages of love and support

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

A woman showed off her baby bump and triplets. Image: @funmiedeni

Source: TikTok

A 54-year-old woman shared her extraordinary pregnancy journey of carrying triplets. After a long wait of 21 years, this remarkable woman's story serves as a reminder that miracles do happen and that everything is possible.

Woman's miraculous pregnancy with triplets inspires hope

The lady decided to document her pregnancy on her TikTok account @funmiedeni. She posted a video proudly displaying her baby bump and sharing her emotions. The new mom is also seen bottle feeding and holding her triplets soon after giving birth.

Video montage of woman's pregnancy and postpartum goes TikTok viral

The footage went viral and has been watched by more than 5.4 million people. Her miracle babies moved netizens.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The woman's TikTok video was flooded with messages of love, support, and congratulations from people around the world.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users congratulate the mother of triplets

@m.zia_ said:

"God gave you three babies to make up the 21 years God is too faithful."

@therootedmind posted:

"Congratulations ma. I pray for enablement, strength and grace."

@funminiyiadeniran stated:

"Ma your babies are so cute and congratulations."

@luckyluks wrote:

"That is why I insist that it's never too late in life."

@ruthfawezaphiri3 shared:

"God's time is the best, I will never lose hope in God."

@makogechristelle0 added:

God, you're wonderful. I praise you baba."

@roseannalee wrote:

"Congratulations beautiful lady."

@patiencedukuly5 said:

"He always keeps his promises that is why he's the greatest."

Confident pregnant woman shows off impressive dance moves and goes viral

In another article, Briefly News reported that a pregnant lady on TikTok danced so sweetly and the video impressed her followers.

The entertaining dance video lasted only 11 seconds, but it has been viewed by over 1.5 million TikTok users. The video showed how she rushed into the dancing arena in the room and started showing off her impressive skills.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News