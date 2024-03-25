A young lady displayed her friend's severely damaged phone in a TikTok video, which left many people cracking jokes

The clip of the woman received many views, along with thousands of likes and comments on the video platform

South Africans could not contain their laughter as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts on the damaged phone

One young woman took to social media to showcase how her friend uses her severely damaged phone in a now-viral video.

Woman's friend's damaged phone goes viral

The footage shared by @ngwananyana_amotlemotle on TikTok has gathered over 354K views, thousands of likes and many comments. In the clip, the young lady showed off the severely damaged phone, which was cracked all over. As the clip continued, she unveiled how she uses a peg and a metal stick to switch it on.

SA is in laughter

The clip of the young lady amused many people online; they rushed to the comments section, cracking jokes.

Minenhle poked fun at the phone, saying:

"I can see the phone, but the problem is, how did she discover the PEX thing."

Kgomotso said:

"Huawei is a fighter......that phone will go through hell and still be standing."

Nomzamo nhlapho shared:

"This phone reminds me of my last year's phone. One move, it deletes everything."

Sithandwa sam suggested:

"Throw it away immediately."

Mbaliyethu Maseko said:

"I’m just shocked that your friend still has ihlokoloza."

A Q T poked fun at the woman's phone, saying:

"If you continue to give temporary solutions to the poorest of the poor."

