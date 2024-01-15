A woman's phone insurance is charging her an arm and leg after she damaged her R28 000 iPhone Pro Max

The lady is still deciding on the way forward after the insurance gave her options that are not to her liking

Online users shared the TikTokker's pain, with many advising her to change her cellphone insurer

A woman damaged her iPhone 14 Pro Max and her phone insurer wants R6,700 in excess fee. Images: TikTok/ @thendo manavhela (left), Pexels/ Yered pictures (middle), Instagram/ @thendo manavhela(right)

Accidentally damaging a phone leaves one with a gutted heart. This is what happened to a woman who damaged her iPhone 14 Pro Max worth R28k.

In the video shared by @thendo_manavhela on TikTok, the phone is cracked at the back.

She insured it with Vodacom. However, the insurance's excess fee is around R4,500 and an additional R2,360, totalling R6,700.

To upgrade to an iPhone 15 pro max, she must pay an excess fee of R4,500 and an additional R4,500 for an upgrade, totalling R9 000.

The TikTok user also said that she was allowed to take her phone for repair and get another used phone.

"Why can't they just fix my phone and return it back to me???"

A good samaritan gave her a pouch to cover her phone until she decided what she would do.

This came after Vodacom was involved in a scandal that made contract owners' lives miserable by charging heavy amounts of money for cancellation despite not informing the customers of their contract expiration on time.

See the lady's damaged iPhone Pro Max

TikTokkers feel the woman's pain

The video got over 1,000 likes. Many TikTokkers shared her pain.

@Dee NcumoLuhle Jamba said:

"I lost mine, the access fee is R11250"

@Maree Mabandla suggested:

"Switch to Naked insurance. My phone was replaced in a week."

@Rinae Tshivhase commented:

"You should have told them you lost it , you weren’t going to pay any amount, but saying you damaged it you will pay cause the will be like you damaged it ."

@Bongaa shared:

"Vodacom insurance is a no go area, daylight robbery. I’m a victim "

@Cooking_with_chario said:

"Never insure with your network provider,insure your phone with your car,building or contents insurance,better way."

@Ebrown1011 shared:

"Vodacom was charging me R17K to repair my S22 ultra for water damage, I desputed and they repaired it for free."

@Nkosie Royalty wrote:

" that’s like buying another iPhone 12 they are ridiculously expensive."

Woman opens iPhone 14 Pro after manifesting it

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who unboxed her iPhone 14 Pro on TikTok after manifesting it.

@_.your.l0ver._ wrote that she wanted an iPhone and money. In the video, she showed the text she commented wishing for an iPhone. She then edited the clip to show herself opening a brand-new phone.

Online users were amazed and flooded the comment section with their manifestations.

