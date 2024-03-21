Global site navigation

South African Woman's Unique Bread Toasting Method Wows TikTok Users
South African Woman's Unique Bread Toasting Method Wows TikTok Users

by  Johana Mukandila
  • A young lady plugged online users with how she toasts her bread, and people were startled by her clip
  • In the TikTok video, the woman showed off how she irons her bread by using foil, and the clip gained loads of views
  • South Africans were amazed by the result and thanked the woman for her helpful plug as they rushed to the comments section

An innovative young woman showed how she used her iron to make toast bread, and people loved the idea.

A TikTok video shows a young woman ironing her bread.
A young lady impressed social media users with her unique bread-toasting method in a TikTok video.
Woman uses iron to make toast

The footage by @morelifewithmo on the video platform shows the woman ironing her bread, which she covered in foil and placed on a tablecloth. As the clip continued, @morelifewithmo unveiled the product after she finished with her bread. To many people's surprise, it tuned out great, as though it was in a toaster.

The video gained massive attraction on TikTok as it gathered over 179K views, thousands of likes, and many comments within a few hours of its publication.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi loved the woman's plug

Many people appreciated the lady's hook-up as they flocked to her comments section to thank her for her helpful plug and asked for more tips.

Mizz_Bev shared:

"Guys you can do this on stove top with a pan. very low heat."

Nyel.eti said:

"You are giving me ideas."

CDSD simply said:

"This is genius."

Your mom's favourite seat wrote:

"Haibo."

Charmcity wrote:

"I remember I used to make noodles in a metal bowl using an iron as a "stove" back in boarding school."

Vee gushed over the woman's method, saying:

"Sis thiss better be real."

Amahle Dlamini added:

"Not buying a toaster anymore; thank you ma’am."

Woman plugs parents with interesting hack for children's clothing

Briefly News previously reported a woman in Cape Town dished an interesting plug, and parents were obsessed. They thanked the young lady for the helpful tip.

In a video shared by @authenticmom on TikTok, the woman unveiled a Johnson Morning Dawn cologne and captioned her video saying:

"Make your kids' clothes smell good."

