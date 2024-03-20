This young woman had left many people cracking up in laughter after she showed up at the Apple store with a damaged Android

The TikTok video shows the lady's phone and how badly damaged it looked; people were astonished

The online community was surprised that one could trade their Android for an iPhone as they flocked to the comments section with questions

This young woman was trying her luck to score an iPhone deal with her damaged Android in a TikTok video.

A young lady tried to trade her damaged Android for an iPhone 13 in, a TikTok video. Image: s.n_emely

Source: Instagram

A woman tried to trade her Android with an iPhone

iPhones have taken over today's generation, and it has become a "need" for most young people in society. This young lady demonstrated just that when she went to trade her damaged Android phone for an iPhone 13, and the sales rep was astonished.

The footage shared by @ramz_emely shows the damaged phone being tested by the sales representative. The video of the woman's phone received over 845K views, thousands of likes and many comments on the video platform.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi is in shock over the woman's video

Many people were in disbelief at the woman's clip as they rushed to her comments section with questions, while others simply laughed it off.

Seipxtii said:

"I wonder about the value of an Android when my old iPhone was valued at R65."

User6876661667408 shared:

"I tried to trade in my P50 Pro, which I bought R21K; they said it was worth R3200."

Kealbpe asked:

"Please give us more information... I want to trade in too."

Glenrose poked fun at the woman, saying:

"They probably didn’t trade in that phone, and if they did, maybe she got bona R60."

Audrey Lelo Mncwabe asked:

"How much did she pay for."

Kamo added:

"Nothing glue can’t fix"

Lady buys iPhone 15 pro and unboxes device, video stirs jealousy

Briefly News previously reported that a lady in the UK stirred massive reactions after she got an iPhone 15 and celebrated the purchase.

The lady, @dejoke.xx, said she had to get the iPhone 15 Pro because she was tired of waiting for the pink version, which could take up to 21 days to come to the store. After the lady got the device in a TikTok video, she unboxed it so that people could see the iPhone 15 and the accessories that came with it.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News