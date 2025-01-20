‘Skeem Saam’ Actress Mosa Nkwashu Is Mum About Her Matric Results
- Actres Mosa Nkwashu who plays the role of Lewatle Babeile in Skeem Saam is mum about her matric results
- The 17-year-old beauty queen and actress plays a grade 10 learner on the SABC1 educational soapie
- The talented actress from Mokopane in Limpopo previously revealed that she was doing grade 12 in 2024
Actress and model Mosa Nkwashu who was doing her matric the same time as Khanyi Mbau's daughter has been mum about her grade 12 results on social media.
While actresses Khanyi Mbau and Sannah Mchunu raved about their children's matric results Nkwashu has been quiet.
The rising star revealed in an October 2024 interview with Daily Sun that she was in grade 12 and thanked her community for supporting her.
"The endless love and support from my communities and social media is really appreciated and never unforeseen. I appreciate you all and the love and support make my job easier. It further affirms that my dreams are valid, and I need to keep going," she said.
Briefly News contacted Nkwashu about her matric results on Sunday, 19 January. The actress has not responded to our questions at the time of writing this article.
Actress finds her role on the soapie challenging
The actress previously also revealed in the interview that she found her teenage role in the soapie challenging.
She added that her character is very interesting and faces certain situations that she personally hasn't experienced.
Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela announced her debut on the youth soapie in 2022 as Sergeant Enos Babeile's daughter, Lewatle Babeile.
She stars opposite Mahlatse Magongwa played by award-nominated actor Phillip Thobejane.
Other actors who joined the show included Letetswe Kunutu played by rising star Mahlatse Moropo.
While award-winning actor Thabiso Molokomme plays the role of Paxtong Kgomo and Zizo Sobhutyu plays Mosebjadi.
