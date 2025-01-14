Media personality Khanyi Mbau is in celebratory mode after her daughter Khanukani passed matric

The actress and reality TV star also shared plans for her daughter after she passed grade 12 with flying colours

The former Muvhango star recently discussed her daughter's grade 12 journey and how her daughter made it

Popular actress Khanyi Mbau who recently had major surgery on her face is celebrating her daughter, Khanz, who recently passed grade 12 with flying colours.

Mbau who also recently trended on social media when an old music video of her throwing underwear at Doc Shebeleza resurfaced says she's ecstatic that her daughter is done with high school.

The actress recently revealed to TshisaLIVE that her daughter is going to take a gap year after grade 12.

The publication adds that her daughter Khanukani passed grade 12 with an 80 percent admission score.

“I cried I got so emotional. That we made it, I never imagined raising Khanz alone and I never imagined I would pull through for her. My little human made me so proud. I am still so teary,” said Mbau.

The mother-of-one also adds that her daughter is intelligent and her only wish is that it would be enough as she tends to put too much pressure on herself.

The reality TV star took to her Instagram story on Tuesday, 14 January to celebrate her daughter's achievement.

"To my little girl Khanz, congratulations on passing matric and doing so well. Thank you for making me a proud mommy," she wrote.

Her daughter's success comes after Mbau received backlash on social media for allowing her child to stay alone in an episode shown on the reality TV show, Young Famous & African.

She also revealed on the show that she allows her daughter to be herself.

Kudzai gushes over Khanyi

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in 2024 that Khanyi Mbau's boyfriend, Kudzai Mushonga praised her on Instagram and called her the best following her face reveal after plastic surgery.

Mushonga also described Mbau as a lottery win and showcased his admiration for her transformation.

