Denise Zimba had social media at a stand-still when she alluded to her ex-husband betraying her in the worst way

The actress seemingly revealed that her former partner cheated on her with her best friend

Netizens are stunned as many attempt to find who may have stabbed her in the back

Denise Zimba says her ex-husband had an affair with her best friend. Images: Instagram/ missdenisezimba, Twitter/ PopPulseSA

It appears that Denise Zimba may be ready to talk about what really led to the fall of her marriage.

Denise Zimba shares cryptic posts about ex-husband

Nearly a year since Denise Zimba and her ex-husband and baby daddy called it quits, the former V Entertainment presenter seemingly did a tell-all on Twitter (X).

This comes after she prepared followers for an exposé about a woman, set for 4 December 2024. And although the tea was delayed, it was never denied.

In her latest post, the mother of two lamented about being betrayed by a so-called best friend who not only had an affair with her husband but also purposefully missed special events, including birthdays and baby showers:

"Nothing worse than finding out your best friend since you were 14 years old, has been having an affair with your husband, and that’s why she always ghosted you when you were pregnant and never celebrated you - birthdays, baby showers, bridal showers."

On Instagram, Denise shared several cryptic posts on her stories about betrayal and dealing with a narcissistic partner.

Not only that, but one of the former Generations actress' posts included a hilarious video, in which she manifested a big pay cheque, seemingly after her divorce.

Though she did not name the culprit, she did narrow down the search, saying the backstabber is a black woman:

Denise Zimba labelled her ex-husband as a narcissist. Image: missdenisezimba

Denise Zimba shared cryptic messages about her marriage. Image: missdenisezimba

Here's what Mzansi said about Denise Zimba's posts

Fans and followers are working out the clues to Denise's posts,

Faith_Musetha requested:

"I need FBI Twitter to find out who the friend is."

kay_jnr3 asked:

"How have you stayed friends when she's been missing all the best days of your life?"

Mama_Bridgie was curious:

"Nothing is worse. Which friend was it, chomie? Name and shame."

Meanwhile, others were shattered and sent love to Denise:

u_thandi_ wrote:

"She WHAT?!? I'm so sorry you went through that, Denise."

siliziwe was stunned:

"How does one bounce back from such a double betrayal? What kind of 'friend' looks at her friend's partner like that?"

That_Nocks said:

"My biggest fear is an enemy who comes to me in the form of a best friend."

