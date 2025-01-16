Generations: The Legacy actress Manaka Ranaka has added her opinion to Denise Zimba's husband's cheating scandal

Manaka Ranaka said both the husband and the friend of 14 years would catch the heat because 14 years is not light work

Mzansi agreed with the star, saying the friend and the husband were both wrong in this situation

Manaka Ranaka Reacts to Denise Zimba's Husband's Alleged Cheating Scandal: "I Would Blast My Friend"

Television presenter Denise Zimba hogged headlines this past week after revealing that her best friend had an affair with her ex-husband. Manaka Ranaka added her two cents to the situation and sparked a debate.

Denise Zimba exposes fake friend and hubby

Former V Entertainment presenter Denise Zimba went on X to expose her German husband and baby daddy, Jakob Schlichtig, for cheating on her with her friend.

This was no ordinary friend, though, as Denise shared that they had been best friends for 14 years. Denise Zimba said the friend avoided attending her gatherings.

"That's why she always ghosted you when you were pregnant and never celebrated you - birthdays, baby showers, bridal showers."

Denise Zimba exposed her husband of cheating. Image: @missdnisezimba

Manaka Ranaka weighs in on Denise Zimba's heartbreak

Generations: The Legacy star Manaka Ranaka said if she were in Denise Zimba's situation, she would definitely blast the friend. A person asked her why the husband would not get any heat; Manaka said it would be because she had known the friend for a very long time.

However, Manaka believes both parties need to be held accountable for their heinous actions. In the video, Manaka said:

"I would also blast my friend more than I blast my husband because I know my friend more than I know my husband."

Watch the Instagram video below:

SA agrees with Manaka Ranaka

Netizens agreed with the star, saying the friend and the husband were both wrong in this situation.

ntombikaise said:

"The question is how many of her partners has she slept with before 'cause I don’t believe the husband was the first attempt."

thulij added:

"And my friend is my pillar of strength bathong, now where do I go if both of you betray me."

sbahle replied:

"Is not even a 14-year relationship. Their friendship started when they were just 14 years old. Meaning we are talking about a friendship of over 22 years!"

Denise Zimba lives best life after divorce

In a previous report from Briefly News, Denise Zimba made it a point to live life to the fullest following her divorce.

In an Instagram video, she revealed some heartbreaking news of being deceived and abandoned by her family and friends.

