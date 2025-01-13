Denise Zimba Trends After Sharing Divorce Drama, Mzansi Debates: “Evaluate Your Relationships”
- Denise Zimba is still topping social media trends after dropping a bombshell about her past marriage
- The actress revealed that her ex-husband and best friend had an affair, and the drama had netizens debating on who was in the wrong
- While some people dragged Denise's husband for his infidelity, others accused her bestie of having been envious of her
The Denise Zimba cheating scandal is still being discussed online, and people are coming up with theories on how it could have been avoided.
Denise Zimba exposes ex-hubby and best friend
Former V Entertainment presenter, Denise Zimba, shook the table when she exposed the real reason she divorced her German husband/ baby daddy, Jakob Schlichtig.
She opened up about finding out that her best friend, who Briefly News now understands is Mpumi Mdluli, had an affair with Jakob:
"That's why she always ghosted you when you were pregnant and never celebrated you - birthdays, baby showers, bridal showers."
Previously, Briefly News reported that Denise ended her marriage after catching her husband playing with himself while texting another woman:
Here's what Mzansi said about Denise Zimba's marital drama
Netizens are shocked beyond words and accused Denise's best friend of being jealous of her:
hlovo_ was stunned:
"Doing this to your best friend is so heinous; Denise didn’t deserve that."
AllAboutAyanda said:
"Some people genuinely just want your life and disguise themselves as your friends. That's why it's always good to evaluate your relationships with people."
sirboring_26 wrote:
"One thing about South African women, they will steal your husband to match their vision board."
Meanwhile, others blamed the husband for the fall of his marriage, with some relating it to Matthew Booth's cheesecake story:
JamesZwane07 wrote:
"The heart of men is desperately wicked."
sirboring_26 joked:
"You got the Matthew Booth special."
kay_mahapa said:
"Cheating aside, cheating with the person your wife is meant to vent to about your cheating is just evil."
Gogo Skhotheni's cheating scandal revealed
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Gogo Skhotheni's alleged affair with a married man.
The famous sangoma was dragged online for allegedly snatching another woman's husband, with some netizens claiming it's how she funded her new nightclub and BBL.
