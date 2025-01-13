Denise Zimba recently dropped a bombshell about her marriage and casually moved on with her life

The actress revealed how her ex-husband and her best friend had an affair right under her nose

She has now launched a new reality show alongside other socialites, and fans are excited to see her back on their screens

Denise Zimba announced her new reality show after dropping a bombshell about her marriage. Images: Gallo Images / Oupa Bopape, Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Denise Zimba won't let her ex-husband and bestie's betrayal get in the way of her bag.

Denise Zimba launches new show

After making a comeback to social media and dropping files about her failed marriage, Denise Zimba appears to be cool, calm and collected.

The former Generations actress opened up in a now-viral rant about how her ex-husband/ father of her kids cheated on her with her best friend, Mpumi Mdluli.

Despite netizens' continued interactions with her post, Denise has chosen to ignore the past and focus on her new project - her new Afrikaans reality show.

Alongside her co-hosts, Cindy Nell-Roberts and Dr Zak Schabort, Mooi Praatjies will tackle all things beauty, self-care and wellness, topped with endless laughter.

Denise expressed excitement about her new gig that airs every Wednesday at 19:30 on VIA TV (DSTV Channel 147):

Mzansi shows love to Denise Zimba

Peeps are looking forward to seeing Denise back on their screens and congratulated her on the new gig:

ishcontent said:

"You’re awesome! They just put you on a fast track to level up! Protect your future and show no mercy."

catrice_cosmetics.africa wrote:

"So exciting!"

mstracyleerosslind congratulated Denise:

"Congratulations!"

lornamaseko was excited:

"Let’s go!"

belo_oystar posted:

"It's been a while."

missnanadube cheered:

"Increase, Denise!"

Denise Zimba trends over divorce drama

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Denise Zimba exposing her ex-husband and best friend.

Mzansi debated on which party was in the wrong, though many seem to have agreed that her bestie was to blame:

AllAboutAyanda said:

"Some people genuinely just want your life and disguise themselves as your friends. That's why it's always good to evaluate your relationships with people."

