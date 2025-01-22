Tanzanian businesswoman, Neema Aloyce is topping social media trends after she criticised her baby daddy

This is after she alleged that actress and TV personality Minnie Dlamini broke her "happy" home and stole her baby daddy

South Africans have slammed the businesswoman's latest story as she and Monaisa are not married

Neema Aloyce drags Dr Brian Monaisa: Images: Minnie Dlamini, Neema Aloyce and Minnie Dlamini

Source: Twitter

Tanzanian businesswoman Neema Aloyce has once again dragged her baby daddy Dr Brian Monaisa on social media after apologising to his new girlfriend, Minnie Dlamini.

The businesswoman has responded to Monaisa's birthday message to "their friend" Lesego, which was reshared by Dlamini on her Instagram story.

Celebrity blog, Maphepha Ndaba shared Aloyce's story on their Instagram post on Wednesday, 22 January evening which read:

"As I wrap up the last age of my twenties I think God wanted me to remember such an important lesson that my mother always emphasized to me. She said child you have such a soft heart and trust so easy. Because you always choose to see the good in people first and that would cost you badly. Guard that little heart of yours Maana binadamu bhana na kweli."

She also shared a previous note from her baby daddy in their happier times and revealed that she's been betrayed.

"This was last year a day like today. Then, this year it’s the same two people they just changed to a new member who is so excited to join the celebrations. Can someone please google the word betrayal and send it to these two," says Aloyce who accused Dlamini of stealing her man.

South Africans respond to her latest post

nkonyane_tee replied:

"Let’s wrap up this story please!.'

ayanda_kiepile said:

"Okay Lesego ubani kanti (who's Lesego)? Why must all the girlfriends wish her a happy birthday?"

thandekamakhubo wrote:

"Moral of the story, men will always put themselves first!"

Minnie Dlamini shares Dr Brian Monaisa's IG story. Images: Minnie Dlamini

Source: Instagram

Dr Brian Monaisa confirms romance with Minnie

Actress Minnie Dlamini topped social media trends this past week when her surgeon boyfriend, Dr. Brian Monaisa shared photos of them on his Instagram.

The celebrity doctor who has a one-year-old son with Tanzanian businesswoman Neema Aloyce shared videos and photos of himself and Dlamini on his Instagram account.

